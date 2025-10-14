Wonder Man release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more news about the upcoming Marvel show

Wonder Man is the next release from Marvel, arriving early next year. The show has flown pretty under the radar so far, though, but judging by its first trailer, it looks like something all new for the MCU.

Below, we've rounded up everything you need to know about Wonder Man, from the confirmed cast to the release date, and the rundown on the first trailer. That means you'll be up to speed in no time on the next MCU release. The show revolves around Simon Williams, an actor hoping to be cast in a remake of an iconic superhero movie, and it's arriving as part of Marvel Phase 6.

For more on what's coming up in the MCU, check out our guides to the other 2026 releases, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday.

(Image credit: Disney)

Wonder Man is due for release on January 27, 2026. It was had to pause production in 2023 due to the simultaneous SAG-AFTRA actors' strike and WGA writers' strike, and it was eventually given a release window of December 2025, which means it has shifted slightly back to January 2026.

Wonder Man trailer

Marvel Television’s Wonder Man | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Wonder Man tackles the idea of superhero fatigue head-on. It starts with a legendary filmmaker coming out of retirement to remake the Wonder Man movie, with Simon Williams, our main character, deciding to try and audition. While he makes it to the next stage, so do many others – including one Trevor Slattery, who you might recognize from Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Check it out above.

Wonder Man cast

(Image credit: Disney)

The Wonder Man cast is mostly newcomers to the MCU, with the exception of Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery. Check out the full cast below:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Simon Williams

– Simon Williams Ben Kingsley – Trevor Slattery

– Trevor Slattery Zlatko Burić – Von Kovak

– Von Kovak Arian Moayed – P. Cleary

– P. Cleary Demetrius Grosse – Eric Williams

– Eric Williams Ed Harris – Neal Saroyan

– Neal Saroyan X Mayo – TBC

– TBC Olivia Thirlby – TBC

– TBC Byron Bowers – TBC

– TBC Lauren Glazier – TBC

– TBC Béchir Sylvain – TBC

– TBC Manny McCord – TBC

– TBC Simon Templeman – TBC

– TBC Joe Pantoliano – TBC

Wonder Man plot

(Image credit: Disney)

So far, the Wonder Man plot is a bit of a mystery. All we know from the trailer is that Simon Williams is auditioning to star in the remake of the superhero movie Wonder Man, along with Trevor Slattery. How Simon might end up gaining super powers remains to be seen.

The show is also releasing under the Marvel Spotlight banner, which means Wonder Man might not feature major crossovers with the rest of the MCU.

Interestingly, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II did an interview with Marvel Studios at the Fantastic Four premiere in character as Simon. "I grew up a really big fan of Wonder Man, really big fan of comics," he said. "It was actually the first movie that I saw in the theaters with my father when I was very young. That day, I left the theater wanting to be a superhero. So this is, it's amazing, this is actually a very beautiful, full circle moment for me." When the interviewer asked about Trevor Slattery, however, Simon was whisked away… (Slattery, of course, started out in the MCU posing as the fearsome Mandarin).

That's a wrap on Wonder Man. While you wait for the new show, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store, or find out how to watch the Marvel movies in order.