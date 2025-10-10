Wonder Man trailer tackles the concept of superhero fatigue head-on with a show about a remake of a movie that no one wants

A new teaser trailer for Marvel's upcoming Wonder Man streaming series has arrived, and it gets seriously meta with a story about a remake of a movie within the MCU - against the backdrop of the MCU's own version of superhero fatigue.

In the new teaser, we're treated to glimpses of the classic Wonder Man film as it exists in the MCU, complete with Wondy's clashy green and red '80s costume from comics, as the director of the Wonder Man movie remake is questioned by the press about why he'd remake a superhero movie in a climate that is saturated with those stories.

Check it out:

“Have you given any thought about casting?” #WonderMan pic.twitter.com/UCOUb04c0YOctober 10, 2025

Importantly, the director mentions changing the entire landscape of the superhero genre, and we already have an idea of how, as it seems Yahya Abdul-Mateen's Simon Williams will take on the role, while actually giving him real super powers rather than just simulating them with special effects for the movie.

In comics, Wonder Man gains his powers from the villainous Baron Zemo, who enlists him to infiltrate the Avengers. However, Wonder Man betrays Zemo, seemingly dying while helping the Avengers defeat the villain.

It's that bit that makes for one of the most interesting aspects of Wonder Man's comic history, which is his ability to die and return multiple times over the years, seemingly immortal thanks to his ionic energy powers.

That theme tees up the MCU's apparent interpretation of Wonder Man's story, with a film property that just won't die despite the audience's weariness with the concept. As we all know, the idea of superhero fatigue has been a real conversation among moviegoers lately, so the MCU tackling that criticism could work out for them, or it could blow up in their faces.

Speaking personally as a fan of Wonder Man from the comics, I love the idea, and seeing Wonder Man's goofy costume brought to life entertains me to no end. And given his comic history as an actor as well as a superhero, Wonder Man seems like the perfect character for this kind of story.

Wonder Man is scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus in December. In the meantime, stay up to date on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows in the works.