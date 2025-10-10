Wonder Man trailer tackles the concept of superhero fatigue head-on with a show about a remake of a movie that no one wants
It turns out the idea of superhero fatigue exists in the MCU as well
A new teaser trailer for Marvel's upcoming Wonder Man streaming series has arrived, and it gets seriously meta with a story about a remake of a movie within the MCU - against the backdrop of the MCU's own version of superhero fatigue.
In the new teaser, we're treated to glimpses of the classic Wonder Man film as it exists in the MCU, complete with Wondy's clashy green and red '80s costume from comics, as the director of the Wonder Man movie remake is questioned by the press about why he'd remake a superhero movie in a climate that is saturated with those stories.
Check it out:
“Have you given any thought about casting?” #WonderMan pic.twitter.com/UCOUb04c0YOctober 10, 2025
Importantly, the director mentions changing the entire landscape of the superhero genre, and we already have an idea of how, as it seems Yahya Abdul-Mateen's Simon Williams will take on the role, while actually giving him real super powers rather than just simulating them with special effects for the movie.
In comics, Wonder Man gains his powers from the villainous Baron Zemo, who enlists him to infiltrate the Avengers. However, Wonder Man betrays Zemo, seemingly dying while helping the Avengers defeat the villain.
It's that bit that makes for one of the most interesting aspects of Wonder Man's comic history, which is his ability to die and return multiple times over the years, seemingly immortal thanks to his ionic energy powers.
That theme tees up the MCU's apparent interpretation of Wonder Man's story, with a film property that just won't die despite the audience's weariness with the concept. As we all know, the idea of superhero fatigue has been a real conversation among moviegoers lately, so the MCU tackling that criticism could work out for them, or it could blow up in their faces.
Speaking personally as a fan of Wonder Man from the comics, I love the idea, and seeing Wonder Man's goofy costume brought to life entertains me to no end. And given his comic history as an actor as well as a superhero, Wonder Man seems like the perfect character for this kind of story.
Wonder Man is scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus in December. In the meantime, stay up to date on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows in the works.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.