New Wonder Man teaser gives us a brief new look at the Marvel hero's powers

Marvel Studios has unveiled a new look at Wonder Man, the next small-screen outing from the MCU.

The brief, six-second clip, which you can see below, was released as part of a new Disney Plus 'Coming Soon' sizzle reel. It's not much to go on, but it's our best look yet at the upcoming show. "I was born to play this character," Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams, a superpowered actor and stuntman, says, and we see a line of actors waiting outside an audition room.

New teaser for ‘WONDER MAN’Coming to Disney+ this December. pic.twitter.com/mE6Oe40d8fJuly 8, 2025

There are also shots of Simon demonstrating his superhuman strength as he smashes a table, as well as a building exploding. "It's not too late to turn this around," says Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery, who we last saw in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, says to Simon.

Shang-Chi director and Hawkeye's Andrew Guest are on board as showrunners, and Cretton will direct the first two episodes. The cast also includes Demetrius Grosse as Simon's brother Eric and Ed Harris as his agent Neal, while Lauren Glazier, Josh Gad, Byron Bowers, Béchir Sylvain, and Manny McCord have been cast in undisclosed roles.

The show, which will be released under the Marvel Spotlight banner, will consist of eight episodes. Marvel Spotlight shows are character-driven series with a street-level focus, and Wonder Man will be the second title released under the banner after Echo.

Wonder Man is set to arrive on Disney Plus in December 2025 as part of Marvel Phase 6. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other new TV shows coming our way this year.