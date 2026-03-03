Wonder Man episode 1 is now free on YouTube, so you can see what all the fuss is about

Marvel's Wonder Man streaming series is a certified critical hit, and now you can see what all the fuss is about – even if you don't have a Disney Plus account, as the first episode of the show is now on YouTube in its entirety.

Here's the episode, if you're ready to dive in:

Marvel Television's Wonder Man | Full Episode: S1 E1 "Matinee" | Disney+ Original Series - YouTube Watch On

For those on the fence, Wonder Man is one heck of a fun watch. The chemistry between leads Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Simon Williams) and Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery) carries the show with humor and heart, and the overarching story follows a path far different from the typical Marvel flair, focusing on a non-superhero narrative.

"Truthfully, if you are going in to watch this show expecting a superhero show that is typically like something you've seen before, I think you will not like the show, if that's all you want," Wonder Man co-creator and director Destin Daniel Cretton previously told GamesRadar+. "But I also think you'll probably, if you watch it all the way through, surprisingly, fall in love with these characters and find that this show, even though it's not a typical superhero show, to me, uses the genre in a way that is so much more exciting and interesting than just watching two people fight."

Though the series hasn't exactly killed in ratings (it seems just about every Marvel Studios project is struggling with its audience right now), it's worth taking a chance on the series. Consisting of eight episodes, each roughly around 30 minutes, it's not much of a time investment for the amount of entertainment it provides.

Wonder Man is now streaming on Disney Plus, with the first episode available to watch for free on YouTube.