Wonder Man release schedule: when is episode 1 on Disney Plus?

Wonder Man, Marvel's latest Disney Plus series, may have snuck up on you. But the MCU's weird slice of movie magic with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams is about to be up in lights on Disney Plus. And that means you're probably getting ready to settle in for a Hollywood marathon like no other.

To help you attend the world premiere in fine style, we've rolled out the red carpet to give you all the details about the Wonder Man episode 1 release date and streaming time below. There's also info about its Netflix-style release schedule, plus confirmation on episode counts.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Wonder Man will premiere on Disney Plus on January 27 at 6:00 PM Pacific/9:00 PM Eastern.

In the UK, that's the ungodly hour of 2:00 AM GMT on January 28.

For what that means in other regions, please use the time zone converter.

Wonder Man release schedule: when are new episodes releasing?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Wonder Man is a rare outlier in the MCU because it is releasing all eight of its episodes at once, Netflix-style, on Disney Plus. So, no, there's no waiting weeks for new episodes to drop.

Here's the confirmed Wonder Man release schedule:

Wonder Man episode 1: January 27, 2026 (US)/January 28, 2026 (UK)

Wonder Man episode 2: January 27, 2026 (US)/January 28, 2026 (UK)

Wonder Man episode 3: January 27, 2026 (US)/January 28, 2026 (UK)

Wonder Man episode 4: January 27, 2026 (US)/January 28, 2026 (UK)

Wonder Man episode 5: January 27, 2026 (US)/January 28, 2026 (UK)

Wonder Man episode 6: January 27, 2026 (US)/January 28, 2026 (UK)

Wonder Man episode 7: January 27, 2026 (US)/January 28, 2026 (UK)

Wonder Man episode 8: January 27, 2026 (US)/January 28, 2026 (UK)

Wonder Man episode count

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Wonder Man will consist of eight episodes, which is longer than the majority of MCU Disney series (Loki, Echo, Ironheart, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight), but doesn't crack the top three longest live-action shows (WandaVision, Agatha All Along and Daredevil: Born Again, all tied on nine episodes).

Where to watch Wonder Man

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Wonder Man will stream exclusively on Disney Plus for subscribers, though we can't rule out it making its linear television bow on ABC in a similar vein to Ms. Marvel back in 2023. If that ever happens, though, that would be some years away.

