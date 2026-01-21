Wonder Man release schedule: when is episode 1 on Disney Plus?
Wonder no more
Wonder Man, Marvel's latest Disney Plus series, may have snuck up on you. But the MCU's weird slice of movie magic with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams is about to be up in lights on Disney Plus. And that means you're probably getting ready to settle in for a Hollywood marathon like no other.
To help you attend the world premiere in fine style, we've rolled out the red carpet to give you all the details about the Wonder Man episode 1 release date and streaming time below. There's also info about its Netflix-style release schedule, plus confirmation on episode counts.
For more, check out our guides on upcoming Marvel movies and Marvel Phase 6. Still playing catch-up before Avengers: Doomsday? Here's how to watch the Marvel movies in order.
Wonder Man episode 1 release date and Disney Plus streaming time
Wonder Man will premiere on Disney Plus on January 27 at 6:00 PM Pacific/9:00 PM Eastern.
In the UK, that's the ungodly hour of 2:00 AM GMT on January 28.
For what that means in other regions, please use the time zone converter.
Wonder Man release schedule: when are new episodes releasing?
Wonder Man is a rare outlier in the MCU because it is releasing all eight of its episodes at once, Netflix-style, on Disney Plus. So, no, there's no waiting weeks for new episodes to drop.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Here's the confirmed Wonder Man release schedule:
- Wonder Man episode 1: January 27, 2026 (US)/January 28, 2026 (UK)
- Wonder Man episode 2: January 27, 2026 (US)/January 28, 2026 (UK)
- Wonder Man episode 3: January 27, 2026 (US)/January 28, 2026 (UK)
- Wonder Man episode 4: January 27, 2026 (US)/January 28, 2026 (UK)
- Wonder Man episode 5: January 27, 2026 (US)/January 28, 2026 (UK)
- Wonder Man episode 6: January 27, 2026 (US)/January 28, 2026 (UK)
- Wonder Man episode 7: January 27, 2026 (US)/January 28, 2026 (UK)
- Wonder Man episode 8: January 27, 2026 (US)/January 28, 2026 (UK)
Wonder Man episode count
Wonder Man will consist of eight episodes, which is longer than the majority of MCU Disney series (Loki, Echo, Ironheart, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight), but doesn't crack the top three longest live-action shows (WandaVision, Agatha All Along and Daredevil: Born Again, all tied on nine episodes).
Where to watch Wonder Man
Wonder Man will stream exclusively on Disney Plus for subscribers, though we can't rule out it making its linear television bow on ABC in a similar vein to Ms. Marvel back in 2023. If that ever happens, though, that would be some years away.
Need something new to watch? Here are our picks for the best Disney Plus shows.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.