How to watch Outlander Season 8 as the epic fantasy streams its very last season

January's trailer for the eighth and final season of Outlander hints at a devastating end for at least one major character, and all its secrets will soon be revealed: Outlander Season 8 will be streaming in the US, UK and Australia this week, with new episodes added weekly.

There's a slight difference in scheduling so UK and Australian viewers will be streaming a day later than the US, so you might want to practice spoiler-safe surfing: this season is going to be talked about a lot, because it's bringing the entire story to a close.

Outlander Season 8 begins with Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitríona Balfe) back in Fraser's Ridge, which has become bustlingly busy in their absence. They think they've found peace there, but a dark shadow has followed them home – and that means they have to decide what they're willing to sacrifice in order to stay together.

There's trouble at North Ridge in the form of retired British soldier Charles Cunningham (Kieran Bew), and there's also the little matter of a book that's been sent from the future and that details the death of one of the show's best-loved characters.

Season 8 of Outlander is once again based on Diana Gabaldon’s books, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's going to follow the books closely; Sam Heughan has previously spoken about the show possibly having a different ending to the one Gabaldon anticipated for her novels, and several different endings were filmed in order to provide a choice of endings and prevent the actual ending from being leaked.

What we do know is that according to showrunner Ronald D Moore, "There’s a lot of tension and turmoil, but there is a lot of resolution.”

Here's where and when to watch Outlander Season 8.

How to watch Outlander Season 8 from anywhere in the world

If you're travelling away from home you might not be able to tune into your regular subscription. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) allows you to access your content as if you were sitting right at home, which means easy access to Outlander Season 8 on the day it drops in your country.

How to watch Outlander Season 8 in the US

Outlander Season 8 is streaming on STARZ in the USA from 6 March 2026. STARZ is currently running an introductory offer that'll give you three months for $6.99 per month for three months, and another offer that'll give you six months for a flat payment of $23.99. The normal monthly price is $10.99.

If you're a Prime Video subscriber you can add STARZ to your subscription channels and get a free 7-day trial. It's $10.99 per month thereafter.

How to watch Outlander Season 8 in the UK

In the UK, Outlander Season 8 is streaming on MGM+ via Prime Video from the 7th of March 2026. If you haven't got MGM+ already you can get a 7-day free trial: add MGM+ to your Prime Video subscriptions and you're good to go. The channel costs £5.99 per month after the free trial is up.

How to watch Outlander Season 8 in Australia

Because of the time difference, Outlander Season 8 episodes are airing one calendar day later than in the US – so while US viewers are streaming from 6 March 2026, Australian viewers will be streaming the same episodes one day later. Season 8 of Outlander will be available on BINGE, Foxtel One, and Foxtel On Demand.

BINGE offers a seven-day free trial for new customers and its cheapest monthly plan is then Basic (with ads) at $10 per month.

Foxtel has a 10-day free trial for the full Foxtel Now service. The Foxtel Starter Bundle is then the cheapest subscription option; that's $35 per month.

When is the Outlander Season 8 release date? The first episode of Outlander Season 8, Outlander S08E01, will be available from 6 March 2026 in the US and 7 March 2026 in the UK and Australia, with new episodes airing weekly.

How many episodes of Outlander Season 8 are there? There are ten episodes in Outlander Season 8, released weekly.

