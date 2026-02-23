Marvel's Wonder Man drops out of the streaming top 10 after only 2 weeks on Disney Plus despite a promising 91% Rotten Tomatoes score

Wonder Man's streaming figures are surprisingly disappointing

Wonder Man may have gone down a treat with critics, but fans didn't turn out to watch the show in the numbers we've grown to expect from Marvel's Disney Plus output.

According to data from Luminate (via Variety), Wonder Man had 549.6 million minutes watched in its first 10 days on Disney Plus after it premiered on January 28, with 135 million of those minutes being watched in the first three days after release.

