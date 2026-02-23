Marvel's Wonder Man drops out of the streaming top 10 after only 2 weeks on Disney Plus despite a promising 91% Rotten Tomatoes score
Wonder Man's streaming figures are surprisingly disappointing
Wonder Man may have gone down a treat with critics, but fans didn't turn out to watch the show in the numbers we've grown to expect from Marvel's Disney Plus output.
According to data from Luminate (via Variety), Wonder Man had 549.6 million minutes watched in its first 10 days on Disney Plus after it premiered on January 28, with 135 million of those minutes being watched in the first three days after release.
In its second week, it dropped out of Luminate's top 10 entirely, so its viewing figures are unknown. All we know is that thriller series His & Hers is in tenth place with 287.8 million minutes watched (a month after it first dropped on Netflix), so however many minutes Wonder Man accrued in week two was a number lower than that.
Instead, the top 10 included the likes of Fallout season 2, Bridgerton season 4, and The Pitt season 2, as well as three separate seasons of The Lincoln Lawyer.
While this is a poorer performance than other recent Marvel shows like Daredevil: Born Again and Agatha All Along (the former had 629.4 million minutes watched in its first 10 days), it's worth noting that Wonder Man episodes only clock in between 23 and 34 minutes, and all eight episodes were released at once rather than one per week.
Wonder Man debuted to positive reviews and the show has a score of 91% of Rotten Tomatoes. Our own Wonder Man review gave it 4.5 stars and says the show "stands apart from the rest of the MCU as a warm and witty buddy comedy set against the backdrop of Hollywood."
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays Simon Williams, a struggling actor with secret superpowers as he auditions for the lead role in a superhero movie. His path crosses with Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery, who returns to the MCU for the first time since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
All episodes of Wonder Man are streaming on Disney Plus now. Next up from the MCU is Daredevil: Born Again season 2, which premieres on March 24. Get up to speed on the rest of Marvel Phase 6 with our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related. I help bring you all the latest news, features, and reviews, as well as helming our Big Screen Spotlight column. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.
