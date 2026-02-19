6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (February 20-22)

Our list of the best new movies and shows to watch on streaming this weekend is packed with exciting stories you won't want to miss, from spy adventures to erotic thrillers and fantasy epics. Here, we help you find your next watch in no time!

Below, we've put together a list of 6 great new movies and shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu, which are some of the best streaming services out there. This time around, we've included some titles that should be on your radar, like a new season of Jennifer Garner's Apple TV thriller series and Harris Dickinson's directorial debut.

Keep reading for our list, and don't forget to keep an eye on all upcoming movies releasing in cinemas, and new shows gracing our screens soon. In the meantime, here are our picks for the best new movies and shows of the week.

New TV shows

The Night Agent season 3 (Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Peter Sutherland is back in The Night Agent season 3, and there is no better new show to binge-watch this weekend on Netflix. Season 1 became one of the most watched Netflix shows of all time, and the show hasn't stopped taking risks since then. Look no further than the explosive ending of The Night Agent season 2, which saw Gabriel Basso's agent turn himself in.

In season 3, Peter Sutherland is tasked with tracking down a young Treasury Agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel after killing his boss. Per the official synopsis, this incident "kicks off a sequence of events where Peter investigates a dark money network while avoiding its paid assassins, while putting him on a collision course with a relentless journalist. Working together, they uncover buried secrets and old grudges that threaten to bring the government to its knees – and get them both killed in the process."

The Night Agent season 3 is available to stream on Netflix from February 18. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 (Apple TV)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV

Jennifer Garner leads the cast of Apple TV's thriller series The Last Thing He Told Me, which is coming back this weekend with new episodes and another piece of the mystery. Based on Laura Dave’s recently published sequel The First Time I Saw Him, the new season also sees the return of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Angourie Rice, with newcomers including Judy Greer and Rita Wilson.

Season 2 picks up the story after the surprising revelations of last season's finale, when Owen (Coster-Waldau) shows up five years after his mysterious disappearance. Per the logline, "Hannah (Garner) and her stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) find themselves in a race to figure out how to reunite their family before the past catches up to them."

The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 premieres on Apple TV on February 20. For more, see our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms finale episode (HBO Max)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

The highest-rated Game of Thrones first season ever is coming to an end (for now), as the last episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms airs this Sunday. The HBO series took us back to a different Westeros, based on George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg tales, which are set decades before the events of Game of Thrones, and around a century after House of the Dragon.

Week by week, we've followed Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) as they explore what it means to be an honourable knight. Blending the usual blood and violence from the Game of Thrones universe with a much more comedic and lighthearted tone, the series has been an absolute success, so make sure to be ready for the final episode of the season.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms final episode premieres on HBO Max on February 22. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

56 Days (Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Looking for something spicy? This erotic thriller starring Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia may be what you're looking for right now. Prime Video's eight-part series 56 Days, based on Catherine Ryan Howard's novel of the same name, unravels an exciting mystery surrounded by a passionate affair, and it's an exciting addition to the genre of films like Basic Instinct and Body Double.

Per the official synopsis, the film "follows Oliver and Ciara, who, after meeting randomly in a supermarket, fall for each other fast, and dangerously hard. Fifty-six days later, homicide investigators arrive at Oliver’s apartment to find an unidentified body – brutally murdered and intentionally decomposed. Did he kill her? Did she kill him? Intercutting between an intense single day in the present investigation and the twisted trajectory of the young lovers' affair in the past, the series is both a unique crime story and a riveting, sexy, psychological thriller."

56 days premieres on Amazon Prime on February 18. For more, check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

New movies

Urchin (Hulu/Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Hulu (via the Disney+ bundle)

Harris Dickinson, who's set to star as John Lennon in Sam Mendes' upcoming biopic, debuted as a director last year with the beautifully heartbreaking film Urchin. Now available to watch on streaming, this is a must-watch with an impressive 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes and critics praising Frank Dillane's "unflinchingly authentic performance."

Set in London, the British film follows Mike, a homeless man who does whatever he can to survive day by day. "Roadside evangelizers won't let him sleep in peace, his slippery friend won't pay up the money he stole, and before long, he finds himself in trouble with the law," reads the synopsis. "As he struggles to reintegrate into society, shuffling between gigs as a line cook and a trash collector, he must balance a newfound sense of community with his own itch for self-destruction."

Urchin streams on Hulu (via the Disney+ bundle) from February 17. For more, see our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

The Astronaut (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

If you loved Alien: Earth on Hulu, you might want to check out The Astronaut, which is now streaming on Hulu. Starring Kate Mara, Laurence Fishburne, Gabriel Luna, and Ivana Miličević, the film blends sci-fi and horror as it poses the possibility of an alien invasion in the heart of NASA.

Written and directed by Jess Varley, The Astronaut follows astronaut Sam Walker, who has just returned from her first space mission and is placed at a high security house for rehabilitation and medical testing. However, she suspects that something is wrong when disturbing events start to happen. Is it possible that something followed her back to Earth?

The Astronaut is available to watch on Hulu from February 20. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

