Despite a divisive Rotten Tomatoes score, one of Netflix's most watched shows of all time The Night Agent hits the #1 spot with second season

The second season of Netflix's hit show The Night Agent has hit the streamer, and it's already climbing up its charts. Currently, the action series is in the number one spot for the most watched TV show around the world on Netflix.

This is potentially unsurprising after the first season became a surprise hit for Netflix, drawing in viewers and landing a spot on the most-watched of all time list. However, unlike the first season's popularity, season two is proving pretty divisive among critics and viewers.

Just take a look at the show's Rotten Tomatoes score. Critics are generally positive with an impressive score of 89% based on 19 reviews. Yet, the viewers' average rating shows a different story, landing just 49% based on more than 100 ratings.

The Guardian gave it four out of five stars, writing that "The Night Agent is the same show, endearingly unpretentious and focused purely on a narrative that has no frills, but no fat on it either." Meanwhile, Collider gave it a score of seven out of ten, concluding that, "while some moments feel underdeveloped, the action and thrills won't let you down."

Tilly Pearce of iNews.com also gives a positive review, writing: "While the new series of The Night Agent doesn’t reinvent the wheel, with its slick visuals, fast pacing and heart-stopping shootouts, it really doesn’t have to."

Viewer reactions have been slightly more mixed on the review aggregation site. "Wildly poor writing and incredibly bad acting. It’s a show that will have you laughing out loud as you watch at how dumb some of the plot points are," one wrote. Another added: "The story bounces around a lot. Lots of monologuing. I need it to be more realistic to be interesting." It's worth noting that there are some five-star rankings in the mix too.

Regardless of its reception, Netflix is already invested in the action thriller with work on The Night Agent season 3 already begun. Speaking to GamesRadar+, star Gabriel Basso says it even features stunts that "can't believe Netflix signed off on".

The Night Agent season 2 is available to stream on Netflix now. For more, check out our guide to The Night Agent season 2 ending explained, as well as our pick of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.