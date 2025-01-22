The Night Agent season 3 features stunts that the lead star "can't believe Netflix signed off on" as he confirms that the "insane" first episode has already filmed

The Night Agent season 2 hasn't even been released yet, but the filmmakers are already hard at work shooting the upcoming third season.

Following the show's instant success at Netflix, becoming the streamer's most watched series of 2023 and one of their most popular shows ever, the political thriller was renewed for two more seasons, which is perhaps a surprise given how the streaming service has a reputation for cancelling TV shows.

And it looks like fans are in for a treat with star Gabriel Basso, who portrays agent Peter Sutherland, teasing to GamesRadar+ in a recent interview that The Night Agent season 3 is quite simply "fantastic".

Continuing, Basso confirmed that work on the first episode of the third season is already complete and not only does it feature stunts he can't believe were given the green light, but for him it is the "strongest opening of all seasons" – which is certainly quite the statement given how impressive the previous ones have been.

As Basso reveals: "I don't love acting, honestly, I'm not really psyched about this business, but season 3 I'm very excited about. I think the crew down in Istanbul were amazing. The stuff we were able to get on camera that was unplanned was nuts. I do some stunts in there that I can't believe Netflix signed off on.

"Just from top to bottom, we were able to get some stuff. The actors all killed it. The action was insane. If I'm ranking the three seasons in their openings, this is our strongest opening of all seasons. And that’s just in one episode, we’re not even done with the second one – it’s insane."

(Image credit: Netflix)

Naturally very little about the upcoming third season has been revealed to the world – in fact, all we really know is that it's currently filming with Basso reprising his role. However, it looks like The Night Agent season 2 will give us some clues on the direction it will take with Basso adding that the finale directly sets up the next chapter.

Without giving away any spoilers, the actor teases that the final episode sets up the events of The Night Agent season 3, but it's not a cliffhanger that will leave fans dangling desperate for answers (looking at you Squid Game season 2).

As he explains: "What I love about this show is that it never ends on a cliffhanger that is expecting you to come back. It closes the storylines introduced in that season then at the very end, introduces a new question. But it's not a leave you hanging note, you don't feel like things weren't resolved. I feel really good about where season 2 ends and how season 3 picks up, Shawn [Ryan, showrunner] and the writers pay it off well."

However, Basso does add that certain sub-plots will continue, with the presidential election playing out in the background of season 2 featuring more prominently in the next season. Of course, the US did just have an election in real life so was that on the writers' minds or is it just a coincidence that it plays into these two seasons of The Night Agent?

Basso admits he isn't too sure, then joking that maybe the writers know something we don't as that's not the only coincidence: "It might have been that it was on their minds. It also plays into, having read season 3, it's a big plot point in the continuation of Hagen [one of the presidential candidates], his spot throughout season 2. So it does… but I'm not sure that it was so much informed by what was happening in real life.

"The weird one too was Isfahan in Iran [there is an Iranian storyline this season], that had some real world implications as well. I was like, 'what is going on?' The writers know something. The writers are The Simpsons people apparently with these predictions."

(Image credit: Netflix)

Not only will The Night Agent season 3 continue to follow the presidential election, but Basso teases that characters will also face the consequences of their actions from the second season. To reveal more details would be delving into spoilers, but Basso is right in that this is a theme with every season of The Night Agent, making it more realistic which is why it stands out within the thriller genre.

He concludes: "I love that there are consequences. So many times with these sort of shows and movies, characters make decisions that don't result in anything, and you're like, 'Dude, you just betrayed your country. How are they just okay with you doing this?'

"It's main character syndrome, the writers are aware of how popular the main character is and there's plot armor and all that stuff. I think this show is refreshing in the sense that Peter never feels insulated from consequence. And I think season 3 is a really good example of that, and so is season 2."

The Night Agent season 2 releases via Netflix on January 23. For more to add to your watch list, here's our picks of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.