Slow Horses is showing the rest of television how it's done with confirmation of a seventh season in four years

Slow Horses is not slowing down, as season 7 has already been confirmed ahead of the release of season 5.

The Apple TV Plus show has followed a fast-moving production plan since its release in 2022, and the numbers speak for themselves – with season 6 already filmed and the next batch of episodes set to start shooting in a few months, Slow Horses has produced seven seasons in only four years.

This is something of an exception in the streaming era, where fans are used to waiting several years to see new episodes of their favorite shows. With A-list stars in the cast and big sets to put together, some of today's biggest shows require a long production time.

Slow Horses, however, is moving at breakneck pace to deliver a new season every year – sometimes, even less than a year. Season 5 arrives on September, exactly one year after season 4, with season 7 filming at the same time (via Deadline). By the time all episodes of the new season are available to stream, two follow-up seasons will be already filmed.

It's true that Slow Horses has shorter seasons than other high-profile shows, with only six episodes per seasons, but this is still a tremendous feat. We could not be happier to see this excellent spy thriller series returning as quickly as possible, and growing bigger, better and bolder.

Based on a series of novels by Mick Herron, the London-set story follows a group of outcast MI5 operatives under the leadership of Jackson Lamb (played by Gary Oldman). Season 5 adapts the book London Rules, and will see everyone feeling suspicious of Roddy Ho's new girlfriend. "But when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules - cover your back - always apply," reads the official synopsis.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Oldman talked about the show, calling it "the wonderful gift that keeps on giving."

"I just adore the hell out of it, and the people. It is just such a wonderful thing really to be part of," he said, suggesting that the reason for the show's success lies in its relatable characters. "We are so sort of contaminated with the idea of the spy world being and casinos and Aston Martin’s that I think it connects with people because the people in it are ordinary people who do heroic things, without any gizmos," he explained.

Slow Horses is premiering on Apple TV Plus on September 24, 2025, with episodes dropping every Wednesday. In the meantime, check our list of the most exciting new TV shows coming in 2025, and see our picks of the other best shows on Apple TV Plus.