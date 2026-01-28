Yellowjackets star says it's "bittersweet" heading into the thriller show's final season, as she shares "redemption" hopes for "cruel" Shauna

Yellowjackets star Sophie Nélisse has promised fans they'll have the "ultimate blast" with the thriller show's fourth and final season – and shared her big, somewhat conflicted hope for Shauna Shipman going into the last-ever episodes.

"It feels very bittersweet," the actor tells GamesRadar+ when we ask her how she's feeling ahead of the shoot kicking off in February. "I feel like these women have shaped who I am today, because I got to grow up alongside them, learn so much from them. It's really heartbreaking to finish a show that we have grown to love so much, and it is a dream job; the collaborative process, the characters, the arcs. I couldn't be more fortunate to have been on this show for the last couple of years."

Yellowjackets season 3 featured its fair share of jaw-dropping moments, from Natalie discovering that Misty destroyed their plane's emergency transporter not long after they crash-landed in the '90s to Van and Lottie both being violently murdered in the present day. It concluded with adult Shauna's husband Jeff and daughter Callie leaving her, with the former desperate to distance their kid from the unstable environment Shauna has forged over the years. Read more in our Yellowjackets season 3 ending explained.

"Part of me wants her to keep being so cruel, but part of me wants her to to end the show with some sort of hope and redemption that feels [justified]. I know she's created a good fan base of haters," Nélisse laughs. "I kind of hope that she'll be able to regain a bit more Shauna defenders out there. But yeah, I think we're as excited as the audience to see what these scripts are going to look like, and I'm sure that the writers are really going to give it their all to finish this season in, like, an ultimate blast."

In the last few moments of the latest episode, 'Full Circle', Sophie Thatcher's Natalie manages to contact someone through a satellite phone, which suggests the team will be rescued early on in season 4. Having hardly spent time with the teens outside of the wilderness, it'll certainly be interesting to see what those first few days back home look like for them all.

Before Nélisse returns as Shauna, though, she's set to team up with Deadpool and Wolverine's Dafne Keen to fight off time-travelling evil entities in new supernatural horror Whistle. Directed by The Nun's Corin Hardy, the film follows an unwitting group of high-school students who speed up their own deaths after blowing on a Grim Reaper-summoning Aztec whistle.

Yellowjackets seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on Paramount Plus. Whistle releases in US theaters on February 6. For more, check out our guide to the most exciting new TV shows.