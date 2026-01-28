Yellowjackets star says it's "bittersweet" heading into the thriller show's final season, as she shares "redemption" hopes for "cruel" Shauna

Exclusive: Sophie Nélisse opens up on saying goodbye to Yellowjackets (and her weird love for Shauna's "haters")

Yellowjackets star Sophie Nélisse has promised fans they'll have the "ultimate blast" with the thriller show's fourth and final season – and shared her big, somewhat conflicted hope for Shauna Shipman going into the last-ever episodes.

"It feels very bittersweet," the actor tells GamesRadar+ when we ask her how she's feeling ahead of the shoot kicking off in February. "I feel like these women have shaped who I am today, because I got to grow up alongside them, learn so much from them. It's really heartbreaking to finish a show that we have grown to love so much, and it is a dream job; the collaborative process, the characters, the arcs. I couldn't be more fortunate to have been on this show for the last couple of years."

"Part of me wants her to keep being so cruel, but part of me wants her to to end the show with some sort of hope and redemption that feels [justified]. I know she's created a good fan base of haters," Nélisse laughs. "I kind of hope that she'll be able to regain a bit more Shauna defenders out there. But yeah, I think we're as excited as the audience to see what these scripts are going to look like, and I'm sure that the writers are really going to give it their all to finish this season in, like, an ultimate blast."

Before Nélisse returns as Shauna, though, she's set to team up with Deadpool and Wolverine's Dafne Keen to fight off time-travelling evil entities in new supernatural horror Whistle. Directed by The Nun's Corin Hardy, the film follows an unwitting group of high-school students who speed up their own deaths after blowing on a Grim Reaper-summoning Aztec whistle.

