Yellowjackets star says they want to "stay true to the first season" with the final episodes: "We all feel a lot of responsibility"

Yellowjackets star Sophie Nélisse has shared a cryptic clue about what fans can expect from the thriller show's fourth season, hinting that the final batch of episodes will "stay true" to season 1.

"Obviously, there's a lot of pressure coming into this season knowing it's the last one," she told The Hollywood Reporter, in between promoting hit hockey series Heated Rivalry and new horror movie Whistle. "We all feel a lot of responsibility in offering the audience a season that will live up to the expectations. That we'll close out the show, but stay true to the very first season, honoring all of the episodes at the same time.

"I think it'll be a really fun one," Nélisse, who plays teen Shauna, added. "Luckily, the showrunners have had time to write it and I think are very committed to putting in their all, so it's very bittersweet." She also confirmed that filming will officially kick off at the end of February.

While we're not sure Nélisse is being literal in drawing a link between season 4 and season 1, nods to early episodes and subplots wouldn't be out of place in Yellowjackets given its dual timeline. The show has tended to flit to relevant past events as the older versions of the plane crash survivors – played by Melanie Lynskey, Lauren Ambrose, Juliette Lewis, Simone Kessell, Tawny Cypress, and Christina Ricci – work through deep-buried traumas. Though, up until now, it has typically moved forward chronologically, as tensions in both the '90s and '20s escalate.

(Image credit: Showtime)

That said, season 3 did see Natalie and co. learn that young Misty (Samantha Hanratty) destroyed the plane's emergency transponder way back in season 1, episode 2. With that, we can assume that other long-hidden secrets will come to light.

Might we see another cameo from Ella Purnell's Jackie, who froze to death at the end of season 1, too? We'll have to wait and see... At this stage, it's as much as mystery to the actors as it is to us fans, according to Nélisse, who says she has "no idea" how the story is going to wrap up yet.

"People are like, 'Give us spoilers.' I'm like, 'I wish I could.' I have nothing myself. They're very secretive about what happens in this show. We literally get the scripts two weeks before shooting an episode, sometimes even a week."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Yellowjackets seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on Paramount Plus. For more, check out our guide to the most exciting new TV shows.