Yellowjackets enters production on its fourth and final season with a cryptic, cannibalistic teaser that hints at long-awaited answers

Yellowjackets has officially entered production on its fourth and final season with a typically cryptic teaser that calls back to the fateful moment at the end of season 3 in the flashback timeline, in which the stranded soccer team finally reaches a means of escape from the wilderness back to society.

The teaser, posted on the official Yellowjackets social media, also shows some quick, violent flashes of the teen versions of the main cast, along with the message "The Final Call," referring to the shots of poor, dead Natalie calling for help on a satellite radio, with a response finally coming through.

Check it out:

Yellowjackets tells the story of a high school girl's soccer team whose plane crashes in the wilderness while traveling to a competition. Things quickly turn desperate, with the teens eventually turning to cannibalism to survive and dividing into competing factions.

Alongside the ongoing reveal of all the brutality of the team's survival, the series catches up with the few surviving adult Yellowjackets, showing how the trauma of their youth has contributed to the chaos of their lives.

Yellowjackets was originally planned as five seasons, but given where season 3 ended up, it's not the weirdest thing in the world to move ahead with a final season before the chance to resolve questions that have lingered through the entire show.

Even though she's basically the housewife version of the Joker, I'll still be sad to see the continuing misadventures of Melanie Lynskey's frankly diabolical Shauna and her path of destruction come to an end. It's just too juicy and too rare to stop hungering for the drama.

No premiere date for Yellowjackets season 4 has been announced. While we wait, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best new TV shows you need to know about.