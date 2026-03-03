Yellowjackets enters production on its fourth and final season with a cryptic, cannibalistic teaser that hints at long-awaited answers
No return, no return, no reason
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Yellowjackets has officially entered production on its fourth and final season with a typically cryptic teaser that calls back to the fateful moment at the end of season 3 in the flashback timeline, in which the stranded soccer team finally reaches a means of escape from the wilderness back to society.
The teaser, posted on the official Yellowjackets social media, also shows some quick, violent flashes of the teen versions of the main cast, along with the message "The Final Call," referring to the shots of poor, dead Natalie calling for help on a satellite radio, with a response finally coming through.
Check it out:
A post shared by Yellowjackets (@yellowjackets)
A photo posted by on
Yellowjackets tells the story of a high school girl's soccer team whose plane crashes in the wilderness while traveling to a competition. Things quickly turn desperate, with the teens eventually turning to cannibalism to survive and dividing into competing factions.
Alongside the ongoing reveal of all the brutality of the team's survival, the series catches up with the few surviving adult Yellowjackets, showing how the trauma of their youth has contributed to the chaos of their lives.
Yellowjackets was originally planned as five seasons, but given where season 3 ended up, it's not the weirdest thing in the world to move ahead with a final season before the chance to resolve questions that have lingered through the entire show.
Even though she's basically the housewife version of the Joker, I'll still be sad to see the continuing misadventures of Melanie Lynskey's frankly diabolical Shauna and her path of destruction come to an end. It's just too juicy and too rare to stop hungering for the drama.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
No premiere date for Yellowjackets season 4 has been announced. While we wait, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best new TV shows you need to know about.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011, and now I'm the Entertainment Writer at GamesRadar+. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.