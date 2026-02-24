Before The Walking Dead sold 45 million copies, author Robert Kirkman was told "zombie books don't sell"

News
By published

Not bad for a zombie book

Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead
(Image credit: AMC)

Robert Kirkman will likely be dining out on this anecdote until the end of his career – and we're not talking about munching on brains here.

According to former Image Comics publisher Jim Valentino on Robservations with Rob Liefeld (H/T Popverse), Kirkman was once told "zombie books don't sell."

"Walking Dead from the time it was published had a positive sales slope," Valentino recalled. “And [Robert Kirkman] loves to tell this story, because I told him zombie books don’t sell."

In Valentino's defense, he added, "I wouldn’t consider Walking Dead a zombie book. It’s a survival book."

“[Kirkman] hit me with the first thing which was, ‘I want to call it The Dawn of the Dead.’ No Robert, you can’t do that. It’s already a movie. ‘What do you think of Planet of the Zombies?’ Kirkman [then] says, ‘How about The Walking Dead?’ Boom. That's it. Call it The Walking Dead."

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.