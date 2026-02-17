Mike Flanagan's next Stephen King adaptation Carrie is reportedly coming this Halloween season, star reveals
The next Stephen King adaptation from horror maestro Mike Flanagan could have a very seasonally appropriate release date, as one of its stars has revealed its apparent release window.
Katee Sackhoff, who forms part of the cast of the show (and is also known for playing Bo-Katan Kryze in the Star Wars universe), revealed the news at Fan Expo Vancouver, as reported by The Direct.
"Back to Mike Flanagan, yeah... the Flanniverse... October of 2026, Carrie comes out on Amazon. You guys are in for a treat. It's very good. It's very good," she said.
Not much is known about Flanagan's Carrie series just yet, though, obviously, it's adapting King's iconic novel. In the book, the horror author's first, teenager Carrie turns prom into a nightmare as a consequence of vicious bullying.
Summer Howell will play Carrie White, with Mattthew Lillard co-starring as Principal Grayle. Samantha Sloyan will play Carrie's mother Margaret, with the rest of the cast including Alison Thornton, Chris Hargensen, Thalia Dudek, Siena Agudong, Amber Midthunder, Josie Totah, Arthur Conti, and Joel Oulette.
"I mean, it's Carrie. There's fire? ... There might be some blood," Sackhoff teased at the convention. "Yeah, I'm just excited. You guys are gonna love it. Mike Flanagan is, so good at what he does: smart, psychological horror."
She added: "And he's very, very good at adapting Stephen King, and Stephen trusts him. So, as you can tell in the press, Stephen's giving him his entire library. He's like, 'You can do this one and you can do this one. How about this one? How about this one?'"
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Flanagan has already adapted the likes of Doctor Sleep and The Life of Chuck, and he's working on an adaptation of The Dark Tower, which Flanagan has recently said is "moving. We've got a lot of scripts done for it. It's the first priority."
While you wait for Carrie, check out our guide to all the upcoming Stephen King movies and shows for everything else that's on the way.
I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections.
