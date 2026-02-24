Mike Flanagan assures Stephen King fans that his new take on The Mist "won't be a retread" of Frank Darabont's iconic film: "The differences start page 1"

News
By published

It's not a reboot of an adaptation!

The Mist.
(Image credit: Dimension Films)

Mike Flanagan says he has no plans to remake Frank Darabont's adaptation of Stephen King's novella The Mist, and that we're in store for something totally different.

"If there wasn’t an excellent answer to 'why,' I wouldn’t do it. I love Darabont's film, and there's zero point in remaking it, Flanagan wrote on BlueSky. "Which is why I’m going in a different direction. I learned a long ago never to try to predict what the fans will or won’t argue about… but yeah, this isn’t a retread. The differences start page 1.”

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.