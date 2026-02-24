Mike Flanagan assures Stephen King fans that his new take on The Mist "won't be a retread" of Frank Darabont's iconic film: "The differences start page 1"
It's not a reboot of an adaptation!
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Mike Flanagan says he has no plans to remake Frank Darabont's adaptation of Stephen King's novella The Mist, and that we're in store for something totally different.
"If there wasn’t an excellent answer to 'why,' I wouldn’t do it. I love Darabont's film, and there's zero point in remaking it, Flanagan wrote on BlueSky. "Which is why I’m going in a different direction. I learned a long ago never to try to predict what the fans will or won’t argue about… but yeah, this isn’t a retread. The differences start page 1.”
After taking on The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep, Gerald's Game, and The Life of Chuck, it was announced earlier this month that the filmmaker would helm a new adaptation of The Mist. The 1980 novella, which I'd file under King's more disturbing works, follows a man named David Drayton who takes shelter in a supermarket after a strangely dense mist surrounds the small town of Bridgton, Maine. Hidden amongst the murkiness is an unending supply of monsters, and the town, understandably, launches into a kind of mass hysteria that truly only King could come up with.
Darabont, who is also responsible for The Green Mile and The Shawshank Redemption, changed the ending from the book to something much more devastating... and it's a scene that frequently makes the top ten in lists like "saddest movie endings" and "best horror movie endings," in addition to putting the movie as a whole on the list of best Stephen King adaptations. I'm interested to see what Flanagan decides to do with the ending, and if he'll keep it book-accurate...
The Mist does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way, or check out the ever-growing list of upcoming Stephen King adaptations.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.