Welcome to Derry creator shares big plans for his IT supercut, and even has Stephen King's blessing: "It really is a dream come true"

Andy Muschietti has big plans for his IT supercut

IT director Andy Muschietti has spoken more about his IT supercut combining the 2017 and 2019 movies, and it sounds as though he has author Stephen King's blessing.

"Do you know what he asked me about it a month ago? Stephen King. He said, 'How's the super cut going?'' [I said] 'Great. Because it really is a dream come true to put the two films into a single narrative piece,'" said Muschietti in a recent interview, which has since been posted on Twitter.

Muschietti plans to add more "sections" to create "interstitial fabric between the pieces of the story," in order to combine the two features into one. "It's going to have a different structure, possibly. And it's going to have extra added scenes. I have to do some of that filming," added the director. "But we don't have time. That's the problem… but I think there's interest. It seems to me that the studio is interested in financing it."

