Welcome to Derry creator shares big plans for his IT supercut, and even has Stephen King's blessing: "It really is a dream come true"

IT director Andy Muschietti has spoken more about his IT supercut combining the 2017 and 2019 movies, and it sounds as though he has author Stephen King's blessing.

"Do you know what he asked me about it a month ago? Stephen King. He said, 'How's the super cut going?'' [I said] 'Great. Because it really is a dream come true to put the two films into a single narrative piece,'" said Muschietti in a recent interview, which has since been posted on Twitter.

Muschietti plans to add more "sections" to create "interstitial fabric between the pieces of the story," in order to combine the two features into one. "It's going to have a different structure, possibly. And it's going to have extra added scenes. I have to do some of that filming," added the director. "But we don't have time. That's the problem… but I think there's interest. It seems to me that the studio is interested in financing it."

The director has been talking about releasing a supercut for a long while. IT and IT: Chapter 2 adapted King's '80s novel pretty closely, with the first film focusing on the Losers Club in the '80s, and the second returning to Derry 27 years later. However, there is a lot more material to work with in King's 1000+ page novel. There are also hours of unused footage from the first two movies that never made it to the screen, including a deleted scene featuring a celestial turtle named Maturin that showed up in Bill's basement in the second film.

However, fans may have to wait a little while, as Muschietti plans to make two more seasons of IT: Welcome to Derry, and already has the following two seasons mapped out. As season 1 of the show was set 27 years before the first IT movie, IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 will jump back to 1935, and season 3 will take place in 1908.

