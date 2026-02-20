It: Chapter Two star reteaming with his Barry collaborator for new original horror about a divorced dad

Bill Hader is directing his first feature film

It: Chapter Two
(Image credit: HBO)

Bill Hader is set to write, direct and star in upcoming horror movie They Know, which marks Hader's return to the horror genre seven years after the release of It: Chapter Two. It's also his directorial debut in a feature film after directing some Barry episodes in the past.

Per Deadline, They Know centers on a divorced dad (Hader) who grows suspicious that his ex-wife is secretly dating a mysterious man who is having a strange influence on their children. The story is based on an original story Hader created with his Barry collaborator Duffy Boudreau, which he teased back in 2023.

"We wrote a movie that I’d like to make at some point, which is kind of like what everybody usually does," he said then, and now it seems that it's finally happening. MRC is financing the project, with Bob Graf and Hader set to produce under the actor-director's Hanarply banner.

Hader's previous role in the horror genre was as the adult version of Richie Tozier in Andy Muschietti’s IT: Chapter Two. He starred in the sequel alongside fellow Losers Club members James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan and James Ransone, with Bill Skarsgård playing Pennywise.

