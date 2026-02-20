It: Chapter Two star reteaming with his Barry collaborator for new original horror about a divorced dad
Bill Hader is directing his first feature film
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Bill Hader is set to write, direct and star in upcoming horror movie They Know, which marks Hader's return to the horror genre seven years after the release of It: Chapter Two. It's also his directorial debut in a feature film after directing some Barry episodes in the past.
Per Deadline, They Know centers on a divorced dad (Hader) who grows suspicious that his ex-wife is secretly dating a mysterious man who is having a strange influence on their children. The story is based on an original story Hader created with his Barry collaborator Duffy Boudreau, which he teased back in 2023.
"We wrote a movie that I’d like to make at some point, which is kind of like what everybody usually does," he said then, and now it seems that it's finally happening. MRC is financing the project, with Bob Graf and Hader set to produce under the actor-director's Hanarply banner.
Hader's previous role in the horror genre was as the adult version of Richie Tozier in Andy Muschietti’s IT: Chapter Two. He starred in the sequel alongside fellow Losers Club members James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan and James Ransone, with Bill Skarsgård playing Pennywise.
Beyond that, he's best known for his comedic roles in movies like Trainwreck and his voice acting in some of Pixar's most popular titles, including Monsters University, Inside Out, Finding Dory and Toy Story 4. He is also set to voice The Cat in the Hat in a new adaptation of Dr. Seuss's 1957 children's book, set to hit cinemas in November.
While we wait for Hader's They Know to arrive on our screens, there are other upcoming horror movies we're excited about, including Scream 7, Maggie Gyllenhaal's reboot of The Bride of Frankenstein in The Bride, the highly anticipated sequel Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, and Lee Cronin's incredibly creepy The Mummy.
If you want to know what else is coming out this year, check out our list for all upcoming movies in 2026 and beyond.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.