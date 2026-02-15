Daniel Kaluuya might be checking into a new horror that sounds like a headwrecking version of Stephen King’s 1408

Daniel Kaluuya loves to mess with our heads, as proven during his stint in Black Mirror and his Oscar-nominated performance in Get Out. Now Deadline reports he’s got his eye on visiting trippy-sounding tale from Together director, Michael Shanks, in new project, Hotel Hotel Hotel Hotel.

The project Shanks also wrote is a sci-fi thriller being handled by A24, and follows a man waking up in a hotel room that’s not your average getaway. Pretty soon, he realises that he has to break free from his prison, but the only person who can help him out is himself. Sounding like it’s residing on the same floor as Stephen King adaptation, 1408, and Buried, Hotel Hotel Hotel Hotel certainly has us interested, particularly given the talent that’s already involved.

Should he sign on, Kaluuya potentially delivering a one-man show is one thing, but having it directed by Together’s helmer makes for an interesting combination. That was certainly a darkly comedic body horror, so who knows what Shanks has planned by pushing Kaluuya to his limit if he agrees to the project.

It’s another wild potential addition to the actor’s to-do list when you consider what else he has in the pipeline. Besides Hotel Hotel Hotel Hotel, Kaluuya is also working on Misty Green, the Chris Rock-directed drama starring Anna Kendrick and Adam Driver. Besides that, there’s also his standalone Spider-Punk movie he’s hard at work on and his long-gestating effort to bring Barney the purple dinosaur back in an adults-only iteration.

