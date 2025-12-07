Spider-Verse star Daniel Kaluuya gives update on his standalone Spider-Punk movie

If there’s one thing that fans were left hungry for after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, besides a third film, it was more of Daniel Kaluuya’s brilliant take on Spider-Punk, aka Hobie Brown. The laid-back Londoner who was keen to bring down the establishment stole the show, making it understandable why the Oscar winner was eager to explore the character further in a standalone story for the webslinger with a worn and torn costume.

It was announced back in August that Kaluuya would be writing a solo chapter for Hobie with the help of co-writer Ajon Singh. As it stands, the two are now in the “finishing stages” of the initial draft, which has gained help from other players in the Spider-Verse.

“Those Spider-Verse films, they speak to me,” Kaluuya told Deadline. “I was so inspired by them. I think the filmmakers and the animators are some of the best storytellers in the game. So, I want to put myself in environments where I can grow and learn what they know.”

Thankfully, Kaluuya has revealed that he’s been given the blessing of Spider-Verse franchise producers Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, who have offered great pointers on how he can develop the characters.

Lord explained to Kaluuya, “films aren’t about people, they’re about relationships.” Speaking about the pair's brilliant dynamic that has helped the Spidey movies become the hits they are, the Get Out star added, “They also tap into a joy of cinema and storytelling and animation, and I think joy is so hard to do, and that’s something I’m aspiring for. They love what they do, and that’s what the audience is really feeling.”

It’ll be interesting to see just how much of the vibrant and brilliant perspective from the Spider-Verse will appear in Kaluuya’s story, which is still in its early phases. As for the third part of Miles Morales’ adventure, we’ve still got to wait for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse to land in theaters on June 18, 2027. For everything you need to know about that film, swing on over here.