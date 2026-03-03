Nicolas Cage says he wanted to play his 1930s superhero detective in Spider-Noir like a "spider pretending to be a person"

News
By published

He's playing spider-person Ben Reilly in the upcoming Prime Video series

Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly in Spider-Noir
(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Executive producers and Spider-Verse writing duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller say Nicolas Cage had a pretty specific idea as to how he wanted to portray Spider-Noir in the upcoming Prime Video series.

"That trailer is great. They did a wonderful job. He's amazing," Lord told Collider. "He had this great idea, which was, 'I want to play this like a spider pretending to be a person.'" As silly as this might sound on the surface, Cage is one of the best actors of quite possibly all time (and I mean this wholeheartedly)... so we get where he's coming from, and so do Lord and Miller.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.