The first trailer for Netflix's War Machine channels classic Predator vibes as Reacher star Alan Ritchson leads a squad of soldiers against an unstoppable killer robot

The first trailer for Netflix's War Machine is here, and despite the title matching the name of Don Cheadle's MCU superhero identity, the film has nothing to do with Marvel. Instead, it focuses on Reacher star Alan Ritchson as a US Army Ranger in training who comes up against a totally unexpected foe.

Here's the trailer:

WAR MACHINE | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

As you can see, Ritchson's Ranger, codenamed '81', will have to lead his squad of trainees in a seemingly hopeless battle against some kind of giant mech of undetermined origin. In practice, it kinda looks like a fairly straightforward riff on Predator, with the giant killer robot packed with advanced high-tech weaponry taking the place of the deadly Yautja hunter as the movie's big villain.

Directed by Patrick Hughes, the film also stars Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Jai Courtney, Esai Morales, Blake Richardson, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Daniel Webber.

Here's the official logline from Netflix: "During the final stage of U.S. Army Ranger selection, an elite team’s training exercise turns into a fight for survival against an unimaginable threat."

Ritchson is known for his role as Jack Reacher in the Prime Video streaming series Reacher, in which he portrays a former soldier who travels the country using his keen intellect and frankly massive physical stature to solve crimes and right wrongs.

Though it seems unlikely to come to pass, Ritchson has been a fan favorite choice to take on the role of Batman in the new DC Universe. However, it seems that he may still be in the running for a part in the DCU, but as a different unnamed character.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors