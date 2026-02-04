The first trailer for Netflix's War Machine channels classic Predator vibes as Reacher star Alan Ritchson leads a squad of soldiers against an unstoppable killer robot
A massive mech full of advance weaponry hunts a squad of US Army Rangers in Netflix's War Machine
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
The first trailer for Netflix's War Machine is here, and despite the title matching the name of Don Cheadle's MCU superhero identity, the film has nothing to do with Marvel. Instead, it focuses on Reacher star Alan Ritchson as a US Army Ranger in training who comes up against a totally unexpected foe.
Here's the trailer:
As you can see, Ritchson's Ranger, codenamed '81', will have to lead his squad of trainees in a seemingly hopeless battle against some kind of giant mech of undetermined origin. In practice, it kinda looks like a fairly straightforward riff on Predator, with the giant killer robot packed with advanced high-tech weaponry taking the place of the deadly Yautja hunter as the movie's big villain.
Directed by Patrick Hughes, the film also stars Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Jai Courtney, Esai Morales, Blake Richardson, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Daniel Webber.
Here's the official logline from Netflix: "During the final stage of U.S. Army Ranger selection, an elite team’s training exercise turns into a fight for survival against an unimaginable threat."
Ritchson is known for his role as Jack Reacher in the Prime Video streaming series Reacher, in which he portrays a former soldier who travels the country using his keen intellect and frankly massive physical stature to solve crimes and right wrongs.
Though it seems unlikely to come to pass, Ritchson has been a fan favorite choice to take on the role of Batman in the new DC Universe. However, it seems that he may still be in the running for a part in the DCU, but as a different unnamed character.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Before any of that, we'll get a chance to see him as a sci-fi action hero in the classic story of Man vs. Killer Robot when War Machine lands on Netflix on March 6. For more, check out our picks for the best sci-fi movies of all time.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.