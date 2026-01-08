The director of one of DC's most underrated movies is bringing Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista to fight off the Yakuza in this over-the-top trailer

The first trailer for Amazon Prime Video's action comedy The Wrecking Crew is here, bringing together Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa as a pair of brothers trying to avenge their father's death while outmaneuvering Yakuza assassins.

It's all set against the backdrop of Hawai'i, where co-star Momoa was born and whose history he explored in his Chief of War streaming series. The IMDb logline reads "Estranged half-brothers Jonny and James reunite after their father's mysterious death. As they search for the truth, buried secrets reveal a conspiracy threatening to tear their family apart."

Here's the trailer, which is just about as goofy and gonzo as action movies come:

The Wrecking Crew – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

This is probably a deep cut for all but the most avid consumers of low budget '80s action movies, but the vibes here are kinda like if cheesecake action auteur Andy Sidaris directed The Fast and the Furious.

Since I'm one of those fans, I'm at least a little open to The Wrecking Crew. It's also got one big thing going for it in director Angel Manuel Soto, who also helmed DC's Blue Beetle. I've got a huge soft spot for that movie, so color me intrigued.

Momoa is himself a DC veteran having played Aquaman in two of his own movies along with both versions of Justice League, and even Peacemaker season 1 (though that was retconned with season 2). Meanwhile, Bautista played Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy series along with Avengers: Infinity War and more.

The Wrecking Crew starts streaming on January 28 on Amazon Prime Video. Check out the best shows on Amazon that you can stream right now.