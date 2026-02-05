6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (February 6-8)

If you're looking for the best new movies and shows to watch over the weekend on streaming, we've found some really good options. As January ends and we start the second month of 2026, new releases have landed on the best streaming services out there, and we've chosen the best ones so you don't miss a thing.

Below, we've put together a list of 6 great new movies and shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu, that should be on your radar. This time around, we're recommending the return of a beloved lawyer show, new episodes of the best shows of the year so far, and even a TV classic that's been on air for almost 20 years.

Keep your watchlist up to date and full of must-see titles with our help while we also keep an eye on all those upcoming movies and new shows. Ready? Here are our picks for the best new movies and shows of the week.

New TV shows

Fallout season 2 finale (Prime Video)

Fallout Season Two Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

The final episode of Fallout season 2 is here! Whether you've been following the new episodes every week or you have been patiently waiting until now to binge-watch the entire season, make sure to save some time this weekend for one last trip back to the wasteland.

As showrunner Jonathan Nolan promised, this has been a "bigger, weirder, and darker" season, with Lucy (Ella Purnell) and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) teaming up and discovering the ruins of New Vegas. You can find out more in our Fallout season 2 review ahead or after watching the finale, which is now available to stream.

Fallout season 2 is available to watch on Amazon Prime. For more, check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 (Netflix)

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

We do love a good lawyer show, and The Lincoln Lawyer is one of the best ones right now. Defense attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is back for one more case as season 4 just arrived on Netflix, and this one might change his life forever. After defending clients for years, Mickey is now forced to defend himself to escape a prison sentence.

As viewers might remember from the season 3 finale, the dead body of Mickey’s former client Sam Scales (Christopher Thornton) was discovered in the trunk of his iconic car. Now, he has to prove his own innocence and preserve his reputation, which won't be easy as he faces the very talented and relentless prosecutor Dana Berg (Constance Zimmer).

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 is available to stream on Netflix from February 5. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 4 (HBO Max)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms | Official Final Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

If you're not watching A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, you are missing one of the best shows of 2026, and a surprising spin on the Westeros formula. While Game of Thrones and the prequel House of the Dragon are all blood, war and serious business, this new show based on the novels by George R.R. Martin brings some much-needed comedy and lightheartedness to the franchise.

The highest-rated first season of the Game of Thrones franchise, the series follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) as the former tries to become a respected knight and the latter escapes his troubled family. As episode 4 arrives this weekend, you might want to fall in love with them as soon as possible.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 4 airs on HBO Max on February 8. For more, read our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review, and check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

Ancient Aliens season 17 (Disney Plus)

Ancient Aliens - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

When a show reaches its seventeenth season, you know it's a classic. Ancient Aliens is back once again with more extraterrestial stories, featuring topics from mysterious massive structures to UFO sightings.

Per Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis for the season, "Investigators circle the globe in search of evidence in their quest to determine whether life on Earth began in outer space and if aliens influenced mankind in ancient times. Did extraterrestrial beings visit Earth and share information about technology and influence human religions? And more importantly, if aliens visited the planet before, will they return? Alien theorists believe that the answer to both questions is a resounding yes."

Ancient Aliens season 17 premieres on Disney Plus on February 4. For more, see our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

Shrinking season 3 episode 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Shrinking — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Shrinking returned last week to our screens, and we couldn't be happier. The Apple TV show is a fan favorite for a reason, and this is your reminder to catch up with it now that the second episode is available to stream. Co-created by lead star Jason Segel, Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence, the new episodes will add Jeff Daniels and Michael J. Fox to the line-up.

With Harrison Ford also back as therapist Paul Rhoades, the new season follows the previous installments' studies about grief and forgiveness, with the story now focusing on how to move forward. In the first trailer, we saw Jimmy struggling to let himself find love and be loved again, while Gaby is feeling stuck and Alice navigates college.

Shrinking season 3 airs new episodes on Apple TV Plus every Wednesday. For more, see our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

New movies

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (Hulu)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

The Planet of the Apes franchise came back to life in 2024 with great success, as the new film reignited fans' love for the story. Now that it's available to stream on Hulu, Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes is the perfect weekend watch as we wait for a potential sequel. And if you're brave enough to do a movie marathon with the entire saga (a total of 10 movies), be our guest.

Set almost 300 years after the events of 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes, the film sees feral young woman Mae (The Witcher's Freya Allan) team up with young chimpanzee Noa (Owen Teague) to thwart the plans of tyrannical ape leader known as Proximus Caesar (Abigail's Kevin Durand), who has twisted the legendary Caesar's teachings and enslaved a bunch of chimpanzees in his hunt for the last traces of human technologies.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is available to watch on Hulu from February 2. For more, read our Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes review, and check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

