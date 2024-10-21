The best streaming services in 2024: comparing Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more

The answer would be simple if you asked what the best streaming services were a few years ago. Netflix ruled the roost. Now, there’s an explosion of platforms vying for our attention: Disney Plus, Peacock, and Max all want a slice of the pie – that means your favorite series and films are split across multiple streamers.

And with so many new movie release dates being announced by all, it’s hard to decide on one platform. Whether you care most about price points, which has the most exciting originals or want to know if the best Netflix movies are still the obvious winners, we’ve listed the options to help you narrow down the best streaming services.

It’s difficult to know where the most bang for your buck is, especially since price hikes are synonymous with the notable players in town. But in this list of the best streaming services we’ve accounted for library size, cost, and user experience. So, don't worry, below you'll find a streamer that fits all your wants and entertainment needs.

Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Price: $15.49/month (Standard plan) / £10.99/month (Standard plan)

Netflix is the granddaddy of streaming and, for now, still the best. While price increases continue to irk long time subscribers tired of scrolling through Netflix’s thousands-strong collection, which includes everything from quality Originals to stunning Netflix anime series, there’s still more than enough here to recommend it as the essential streaming service.

The constant licensing wranglings of exclusivity are putting a downer on things, though. The Office and Friends departed to Peacock in January 2021, and HBO Max in 2020, respectively, and the revolving door of content won’t stop there as rival services claw back some of their biggest franchises. Thankfully, Netflix is bolstered by big-budget exclusives that remain the talk of the internet. Stranger Things season 5 will be event TV, while The Irishman was the legitimate cinema hit Netflix so desperately wanted to propel itself into prestige.

Disney Plus

Available: Worldwide

Price: $9.99/month (Standard plan) / £8.99/month (Standard plan)

If you love Disney’s franchises, of which there are many, you’ll need Disney Plus. Sporting over 600 movies and TV shows at launch, the House of Mouse’s streaming service is not only packed with childhood classics from Disney’s vault, but big-budget original productions at a competitive price.

The MCU is its biggest hitter, though. Disney Plus is still the only service set for all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows. Disney has also been hoovering up many beloved properties over the last few decades, including Star Wars and everything under the 20th Century Fox umbrella. That means everything from Andor season 2 to Alien: Romulus will land there. Of course, there’s also the price to consider. It’s cheap in comparison to many of its competitors.

There’s even a Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN package for $14.99 a month in the US, which sweetens the deal. There are also Disney Plus downloads that allow you to download content for offline viewing. The Disney Plus free trial has been removed, but our Disney Plus bundles page has the best options for countries around the world.

Prime Video

Available: Worldwide

Price: $8.99/month ($139/year) / £8.99/month (£95/year)

If you can’t find what you’re looking for on Netflix, chances are it’s tucked away on Prime Video. Despite not boasting the sheer numbers of its big-name rival, Prime Video still includes niche quality programming – and even the ability to bolt on extra content (such as anime channels and MUBI) at an additional fee. It’s also worth noting that an Amazon Prime membership (which costs more than just Prime Video alone) bundles the service with loads of goodies.

You get the jump on some Black Friday deals, great Prime Day discounts, and much more. However, there probably aren’t enough big originals to tempt you away from Netflix, despite Amazon pumping money into some massive original ventures. Some of these series have divided fans, such as the mega-expensive Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. However, The Boys is a veritable hit and The Marvelous Ms. Maisel rightfully won plenty of awards as one of the best TV shows around.

Of all the roadblocks, region-locking is the biggest. VPNs are an option, but if you don’t want to go down that road, you’ll be frustrated. International streaming rights can be a messy business – and Prime Video’s lack of uniformity is worse than most. The Boys season 5 is enough to tempt us back, though.

Max

Available: US, Europe, Japan, Latin America

Price: $16.99/month (ad-free) / $9.99 (with ads)

Max (formerly HBO Max) is where you’ll find Warner Bros. Discovery’s latest and greatest. Upcoming projects to look out for include a Green Lantern TV show in the works, Dune: Prophecy, House of the Dragon season 3, and the Harry Potter TV show. But not everything has to be shiny and new to be worthwhile.

You're also getting complete access to HBO's back library, which means if you've missed out on The Sopranos, Deadwood, or The Wire, you can rest easy knowing they’ll be there for you. Speaking of, Friends is also streaming on Max exclusively. $16.99/month may be too steep to pay just for ten seasons of Friends, but it's an extra cherry on top of a pretty sizable cake, especially when you factor in content from Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Warner, and Crunchyroll. Plus, the entire Studio Ghibli collection.

Apple TV Plus

Available: US, UK, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Russia, Africa, Turkey, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Central Asia

Price: $9.99/month / £8.99/month

Apple TV Plus focuses on high-quality shows with household names instead of the scattershot approach of some of its rivals. You’ll find plenty of limited series starring A-listers and a small collection of original films. Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Aaron Paul (Truth Be Told), and Hailee Steinfeld (Dickinson) formed part of Apple TV Plus’ opening salvo, with visionaries such as JJ Abrams and M. Night Shyamalan two of the many directors who preferred Apple’s approach.

But compared to its contemporaries, Apple TV Plus struggles to draw attention. In a crowded marketplace, it’s destined to get lost in the background as far more eye-catching services stake their claim. That being said, there’s no better service if you prefer quality over quantity. And hey, Severance season 2 is on the way. Another good mark for Apple TV is it’s one of the services that still offers free trials, and many new Apple products also come with several months free.

Hulu

Available: US

Price: $9.99/month (Basic) / $18.99/month (Premium)

Hulu was once the go-to streaming service for those who didn’t want to pay for cable. It still operates effectively in that regard, though now has the additional benefit of a handful of top-quality original shows, such as The Handmaid’s Tale, that make the small outlay even more worthwhile. But Hulu’s main selling point is still that you can watch network TV shortly after it airs, including shows on major networks such as ABC and Fox.

As a substitute for paying for a cable provider, there’s no better. As a streaming service, though, it’s lacking in some regards. The animation on offer is great (Family Guy, Rick and Morty, Bob’s Burgers), though there’s no more than one or two killer must-watch shows, and the Basic package includes ads. It’s not currently available on its own in the UK – so Brits will have to head to Disney Plus to access the shows and movies on offer. If you're in the US though, you’re in luck.

Peacock

Available: US, Europe, Africa, India

Price: $7.99/month (ad-free)

Comedy is a big draw to NBC's streaming service. It houses sitcom royalty like The Office, Parks & Recreation, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The collection of movies and shows is mixed. Many will lap up Shrek, Hell's Kitchen, and the Bourne movies, but mileage may vary. NBC is looking to make waves elsewhere, too, with original and live content.

A Battlestar Galactica reboot is in the works – and there’s a The Office reboot in development. Whether the latter comes to pass is up in the air, but it’s proof that NBC wants to compete in the arena of big original productions. Sports also have a place here as non-televised NBC Premier League games are available on Peacock as well as WWE content. With so many services on offer, Peacock might be best playing second fiddle to another larger one. Alongside Netflix or Amazon Prime, this could be well worth the outlay. It used to have a free option, but it’s no longer available to new customers.

Now TV

Available: UK

Price: £9.99/month (Entertainment) / £9.99/month (Sky Cinema) / £34.99/six months (Sports)

For those looking to watch HBO Max in the UK, Now TV presents a fairly cheap, straightforward way of accessing some of your favorite box sets and movies without having to pay for a Sky or Virgin Media subscription.

There are no exclusives of its own to speak of, but Now TV regularly gives viewers the latest and greatest TV shows immediately after airing. Shows like House of the Dragon are available on the same day as Sky Atlantic through the Entertainment Pass. However, the negatives can outweigh the positives. Some heavy hitters (such as The Walking Dead and South Park) were removed in 2020. And wanting everything costs a pretty penny, which may see you scrambling for an all-in-one television package instead of the myriad of passes.

For new streaming picks, check out our lists of all the new TV shows this year!