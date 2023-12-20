Bad news, Star Wars fans – Andor season 2 is definitely not arriving in 2024

Disney has revealed some bad news for Star Wars fans – Andor season 2 definitely isn't coming in 2024. The news comes via the new 2024 Disney release schedule, which does not include Andor.

The writing was on the wall earlier this year, when Disney Plus unveiled a partial release slate for 2024 which also didn't include the second season of the Rogue One spin-off.

Andor was set for a 2024 release as recently as Star Wars Celebration 2023, but production was disrupted by both the WGA writers' strike and the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. It makes sense, then, that it might not be ready in time for its original release window – and, considering just how excellent Andor is, we'd much rather it be given the time it needs to return as strong as season 1.

The 2024 release schedule does, however, include plenty of Star Wars to get excited about instead. The Acolyte, a show set in the High Republic era that will be "Sith-led," is confirmed for next year, along with the Amblin-esque Skeleton Crew, which stars Jude Law. Then, on the animated side of things, there's The Bad Batch season 3 and Tales of the Jedi season 2.

Elsewhere on the slate, Marvel projects Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, new animated show Eyes of Wakanda, X-Men '97, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are also confirmed for next year. The only one of these to have a release window is the Agatha spin-off, though, which is set for fall 2024.

While you wait for next year's releases, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for absolutely everything the galaxy far, far away has in store.