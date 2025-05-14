Will there be an Andor season 3? Creator Tony Gilroy puts the Star Wars series to bed once and for all: "What would it be?"

Those who have been following Andor closely will be aware that the Star Wars series was originally slated for roughly five seasons on Disney Plus.

The Rogue One prequel, however, quickly transformed into a thrilling two-season arc – and creator Tony Gilroy reveals he had no real plans for a third season.

When pressed by Deadline about season 3 possibly being 'on the table' before production on Andor season 2 began, Gilroy replied, "Well, what would it be? What would season 3 be? I don’t know what season 3 would be. I don’t know how to figure that one out."

That's about as definitive as it gets, with Gilroy – in a separate answer – also bowing out of a galaxy far, far away entirely. He said, "I don’t think [I'll return]. I’ve been doing it for 10 years now, between Rogue and this."

Speaking about the pivot to a two-season plan in a recent issue of SFX, Gilroy recalled a crucial moment during filming the first season that led to the decision to wrap up the show earlier than anticipated.

"We were halfway through shooting season 1, coming through Covid, and the monumental size of the show, the effort, and everything else was just dawning on us," Gilroy recalled. "We realized that I didn't have enough calories to do it, and Diego's face couldn't take the timing, because it just takes too long to make it. We were saved by Disney saying, 'Okay, if you guys can figure out a way to do it, we're into it.'"

Andor season 2 is now streaming on Disney Plus.