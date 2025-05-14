Andor season 2 ending explained: who dies in the Star Wars show, Rogue One connections, and more

The following contains spoilers for Andor season 2, episodes 10-12. Turn back now if you're not up to date!

The Andor season 2 ending is a particularly poignant one, as the stage is set for the tragic events of Rogue One.

We learn the fates of Cassian, Luthen, Dedra, and more, as one of the best shows on Disney Plus comes to a dramatic end. Naturally, with so much going on, you might have questions about what exactly went down. That's where we come in.

Below, we've recapped the plot of the last three episodes and then addressed some of the biggest questions that you might have about the Andor season 2 ending. So, for everything you need to know about the long-awaited finale, head down to our ultimate guide right here.

Andor season 2 ending explained

The final three episodes of Andor season 2 are particularly dramatic, revolving around Luthen Rael and the discovery of the Death Star.

Episode 10 begins with Lonni telling Luthen that Dedra knows about him and is coming after him. Lonni also tells Luthen that the Empire is building a super weapon, and it involves Jeddha and Scarif – two planets that will be very familiar to those who've seen Rogue One.

Lonni asks for extraction, but Luthen kills him instead. He goes back to the antiques store and begins to destroy their communication equipment, but Dedra shows up before he's done. She has the stolen Imperial Starpath Unit from season 1, and she knows Luthen is a rebel. As Dedra goes to arrest Luthen, though, it's revealed that he has stabbed himself when she wasn't looking. Dedra moves to save his life for questioning and he's taken to hospital.

Kleya prepares to go after him and kill him, interspersed with flashbacks revealing how they met – Kleya snuck onto his ship in a war zone of some kind, and she ended up joining his cause while he raised her. Kleya infiltrates the hospital and unplugs Luthen's life support, which kills him.

Then, in episode 11, Krennic interrogates Dedra. It turns out Dedra was accidentally sent top secret information about the Death Star, but instead of deleting it, she read it and kept it. Lonni was able to use her access, which meant he learned about the Death Star and passed it onto Luthen. So, Dedra is responsible for the rebels learning about the Death Star.

Kleya sends a message that reaches Cassian, Melshi, and K-2SO. Against orders, they go to rescue her on Coruscant. But, at the same time, the Empire is closing in on her. She's able to tell Cassian about the Death Star, though.

In episode 12, Cassian, Melshi, and K-2 save Kleya from Coruscant and take her back to Yavin 4. But, no one on Yavin believes them about the existence of a super weapon. Luckily, General Draven is willing to take a risk, so Cassian goes off to the Ring of Kafrene to meet with Tivik – and that's where Rogue One picks up. Before he goes, he dreams of his sister, and says he might reconnect with Bix later. Of course, as we know, that never happens.

Elsewhere, Partigaz listens to a portion of Nemik's manifesto, before he kills himself offscreen with a single shot of his blaster, presumably to avoid punishment for allowing the Death Star to be leaked to the Rebellion.

Dedra is then seen in an Imperial prison very much like the one Cassian was trapped in on Narkina 5, while Krennic watches the Death Star's progress.

We end with Bix – and B2EMO – back on Mina-Rau, where it's revealed that Bix has a baby.

Who dies in the Andor season 2 ending?

In the final three episodes of Andor season 2, there are four major deaths. Luthen's ISB spy Lonni is killed by Luthen after delivering intel that Dedra is on Luthen's trail, and that the Empire is building a weapon – that's the Death Star.

Then, Luthen ends up stabbing himself to avoid being interrogated by the ISB. Dedra makes every effort to save him, but Kleya infiltrates the hospital where he's being held and takes him off his life support, meaning Luthen dies.

Officer Heert is killed by K-2SO in the effort to extract Kleya from Coruscant. Partigaz also dies of a self-inflicted blaster wound, presumably to avoid facing the consequences of the Rebellion learning about the Death Star from the ISB.

How does the ending set-up Rogue One?

Andor season 2 goes directly into Rogue One, just as has been promised. When we first see Cassian in Rogue One, he's meeting Tivik on the Ring of Kafrene. The final moments of Andor season 2, episode 12 set Cassian up to go to this exact meeting, seeking more intel about the Death Star.

Unfortunately, most of the people at Yavin don't believe Luthen's information about the super weapon, so it's up to Cassian – and later Jyn Erso – to convince them.

How do the rebels find out about the Death Star?

Luthen's ISB spy Lonni is the one who first reports news of the Death Star, which gets him killed by Luthen. Lonni was able to discover the super weapon's existence by using Dedra's ISB access – and since she received some intel in error but didn't report it, she also knows the Death Star exists. Lonni reported what he discovered via Dedra straight to Luthen, who then told Kleya, who then told the Rebellion.

Sadly, the Rebellion doesn't believe the Death Star exists. Thanks to Rogue One, though, we know that everyone eventually gets on board, and the Death Star is ultimately destroyed thanks to their efforts (and a certain Luke Skywalker).

Who is the baby at the end and what happens to Bix?

When we last see Bix, she's holding an infant back on Mina-Rau. It's not explicitly confirmed, but it seems obvious that this is her and Cassian's baby, born after Bix fled the Rebellion earlier in the season. Tragically, she'll have to raise the baby alone, since Cassian is doomed to die at the end of Rogue One. Bix, though, is alive and well with B2EMO.

Did Cassian ever find his sister?

Cassian is introduced in Andor season 1 looking for his sister at a brothel. She was left behind when Maarva rescued him from Kenari. Cassian didn't find her in season 1, and, tragically, he didn't find her in season 2, either. He does remember her briefly in a dream in season 2, episode 12, though.

As we already know Cassian's fate in Rogue One, we also know that Cassian never finds his sister.

What happens to Dedra?

Dedra's ending is particularly ironic. When Krennic shows up at ISB headquarters, it's revealed that Dedra has been reading information she certainly shouldn't have been, all about the Death Star. Since Lonni was able to use her access, that means Dedra is the weak link that allowed the Rebellion to learn about the Death Star.

Krennic isn't very happy about this, naturally. When we last see Dedra, she's sobbing in an Imperial prison much like the one we saw Cassian trapped in on Narkina 5.

What happens to Vel and Kleya?

Vel and Kleya are last seen on Yavin 4, part of the Rebellion. Kleya isn't exactly given a warm welcome, though, as no one believes her intel about the Death Star, and she was also injured in her escape from Coruscant.

Since we never see Vel or Kleya again in Star Wars – so far, anyway – their fates after the Andor season 2 finale are mysteries.

