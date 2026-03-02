Seth Green says his unseen Star Wars series would need to be "upgraded" for streaming: "I just don't think they're willing to commit the spend"

News
By published

Star Wars: Detours won't be making a comeback

A stylized version of Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader in Star Wars: Detours
(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

We're in a golden age of Star Wars streaming: The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Obi-Wan, and Maul – Shadow Lord are just some of the small-screen adventures populating a galaxy far, far away's output on Disney Plus.

So, spare a thought for those who didn't make it, including Star Wars: Detours, a Robot Chicken-style madcap animation brought to life by Seth Green. 39 episodes were produced, but fell by the wayside after Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm.

On whether it would be possible for Star Wars: Detours to see the light of day, Green was downbeat, "Detours itself would have to be edited, upgraded – they'd have to do new work on it to make it possible to put it on streaming. I just don't think they're willing to commit the spend to update and release this when they can't see a clear benefit.

With Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan coming in to head up Lucasfilm after Kennedy's departure, there remains some hope – a new hope, perhaps – that Star Wars: Detour could take an unlikely left turn onto Disney Plus. For now, though, hearing about hijinks such as Vader's Life Day celebrations will be a snapshot of what could have been.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.