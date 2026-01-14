Star Wars fans are debating Disney's "abandoned" saga decisions

From Grogu to Finn, fans are weighing in

Star Wars fans are debating the biggest "abandoned" decisions from the franchise – and the most prevalent one involves a certain green guy we all know and love.

The debate, started by a fan via the r/Star Wars subreddit, immediately shouts out The Mandalorian and an abandoned storyline involving Mando's independence (or lack thereof) from Grogu.

"They should’ve had one season without Grogu," another fan wrote in agreement. "That way, bringing him back could feel earned. Give you time to miss him. The way they handled it made it feel like Grogu was just on a field trip."

