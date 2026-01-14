Star Wars fans are debating Disney's "abandoned" saga decisions

Star Wars fans are debating the biggest "abandoned" decisions from the franchise – and the most prevalent one involves a certain green guy we all know and love.

The debate, started by a fan via the r/Star Wars subreddit, immediately shouts out The Mandalorian and an abandoned storyline involving Mando's independence (or lack thereof) from Grogu.

"Grogu being given away and then immediately coming back to Mando really bugs me tbh," the most up-voted comment reads. "Mando has potential as a character independent on Grogu, but I feel like merchandising changed the direction."

At the end of The Mandalorian season 2, Grogu goes off with Luke Skywalker for training... and then pops back up at the beginning of season 3, after reuniting in The Book of Boba Fett. Some fans theorize that season 3 was initially supposed to focus more on Mando and less on Grogu, rather than their fan-favorite (and impossibly cute) dynamic.

"They should’ve had one season without Grogu," another fan wrote in agreement. "That way, bringing him back could feel earned. Give you time to miss him. The way they handled it made it feel like Grogu was just on a field trip."

"Remember when we thought Chewie was dead and then minutes later he wasn't," someone else wrote, referring to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. "Then a bit later, we thought C-3PO was dead... and then he wasn't. That bothered me in the moment so bad both times." In the movie, both Chewbacca and C-3PO have what you'd call "fake-out" death moments. It would be pretty wild to kill off two iconic characters, but I understand the fan reaction of wanting the writers to commit rather than bait.

"Put Finn in there, too," another fan quipped. "He might've been on screen, but they abandoned him as a character completely." This is one that I absolutely agree with, and John Boyega himself even told Variety last year that he thought Finn would go on to become a Jedi. Instead, one of the newest and most interesting characters added to the Star Wars universe hasn't been seen in a live-action project since The Rise of Skywalker (though Boyega did lend his voice to the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special).

