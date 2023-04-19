The Mandalorian season 4 release date speculation, potential cast, trailer, plot

The Mandalorian season 4 is on the way. Showrunner Jon Favreau has confirmed he’s already written most of it and even dropped an exclusive hint about its future to GamesRadar+ (more on that below). Now The Mandalorian season 3 has finished airing, we have a bit more of an idea about where the show could be going next as well. That’s not even us mentioning our theories about the next season, how it could link to the other Disney Plus shows, and what characters could make an appearance.

So if you’re looking for all of the latest information about The Mandalorian season 4, then you’re in the right place. We’ve broken down everything that’s been revealed so far about Din Djarin and Din Grogu’s (squeal!) return to the small screen. This covers everything from plot to potential returning cast, and when we may get some first footage as well. Of course, we’re going to be getting into spoiler territory from here on out – so make sure you’re up to date on all of the latest episodes before reading on any further.

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

We know next to nothing at this stage about The Mandalorian season 4 release date. In February 2023, Jon Favreau confirmed that he’d mostly written it, which is a good clue that production won’t be too far away.

However, Pedro Pascal is a busy guy thanks to roles in new movies and The Last of Us season 2. As well as this, we’ve already got a bunch of new Star Wars shows on the horizon at Disney Plus which will likely air first, including Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew, and The Acolyte.

Looking at past release dates doesn’t give too much information either. There was a one-year gap between the first two seasons in November 2019 and October 2020, but then about two and a half years before the third season arrived in March 2023.

What we do know is that it will likely come out before Dave Filoni’s Star Wars movie, which is set to tie up all of the Disney Plus shows. Again, we don’t have a release date yet for that, but a report in The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) suggested Lucasfilm is aiming for 2026, a year from the Rey-fronted film.

Based on all of this and if production starts soon, our best guess is it may arrive in late 2024 or early 2025.

The Mandalorian season 3 recap and ending explained

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Mandalorian season 3 ended with a big hero moment for Grogu as he helped save Din Djarin from Moff Gideon. The pair, helped by Bo-Katan and the rest of the Mandalorian fleet – went up against him in a showdown on Mandalore. While the Darksaber was destroyed, Axe Woves' masterful tactic of crashing their cruiser into the base finished Gideon off, and luckily Grogu used his Force powers to protect Djarin and Bo from harm.

After the battle, the Mandalorians retook Mandalore and restarted the Creed ceremony in the Living Waters. Djarin announced he would take on Grogu as his apprentice and son as he was adorably christened Din Grogu. As the pair planned to head back off on their adventures, they stopped to talk to Carson Teva and land some work with the New Republic. The season finished in a wholesome set-up as Mando and Grogu kicked back at their new cabin on Nevarro.

The Mandalorian season 4 story details

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Given how neatly the finale tied up most of this season’s stories, it’s not immediately clear where the story will be heading next. There are already a few theories concerning Gideon’s cloning practices, but we’ll likely get a much better idea of the story’s direction post-Ahsoka, which comes out in August 2024. The Rosario Dawson-led show takes place around the same time as The Mandalorian and will feature a villain who’s already been mentioned: Grand Admiral Thrawn. Played by Lars Mikkelsen, we got our first glimpse of him in the Ahsoka trailer. So could he be a major part of the next stage of this story?

Speaking about the show’s future, Favreau told us: "I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I'm looking forward to doing much more."

The Mandalorian's story could also factor into co-creator Dave Filoni's upcoming movie, announced at Star Wars Celebration, which is set to tie the Disney Plus Star Wars shows together in a "cinematic event."

There’s no The Mandalorian season 4 trailer yet

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Unfortunately, we’ll be waiting a while longer to see any new footage from the show as production has yet to start. Lucasfilm is notoriously secretive too so it’s likely we’ll only get some new clips close to the air date of the new season.

While we wait for more The Mandalorian, check out our breakdown of the Star Wars timeline, what episodes of The Clone Wars and Rebels to watch before Ahsoka, and all of the new Star Wars movies and shows on the way.