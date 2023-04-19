Is The Mandalorian ending? Here’s everything we know so far about Mando’s future

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3 finale so make sure you’re up to date.

The Mandalorian season 3 ended very happily for our favorite bounty hunter and his charge. After defeating Moff Gideon with the help of Bo-Katan and the rest of the Mandalorians, Din Djarin brought Grogu to the Living Waters to accept him as his son and officially make him his apprentice.

Mando and Din Grogu then secured some work with the New Republic before heading to Nevarro to see Greef Karga. The finale ended with the duo relaxing at their new home on the planet in a wholesome family set-up, having neatly tied up many of the major plot points. However, given how well it was wrapped up, you’d be forgiven for wondering if this is the end for The Mandalorian.

Is The Mandalorian ending?

Well, while The Mandalorian season 4 hasn’t been officially announced, showrunner Jon Favreau has made it very clear that the series is continuing. In an interview with BFMTV back in February, he said: "Season 4, yeah, I've written it already. We have to know where we're going to tell a fully-formed story, so we had mapped it out, [co-creator] Dave [Filoni] and I, and then slowly you just write each episode. So I was writing during post-production because all of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story."

Speaking to Total Film, Favreau also shared that he doesn’t feel the end is anywhere near in sight yet either. "No, I don't," he explained about if he thinks we’re reaching the end of The Mandalorian. "I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story.

"And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I'm looking forward to doing much more."

That certainly sounds promising for fans of The Mandalorian. These stories are also continuing in other forms, including with the upcoming spin-off Ahsoka. At Star Wars Celebration, it was also confirmed the Disney Plus characters will be getting a big-screen adaptation as well in a movie directed by Dave Filoni. So while this is the way, it seems this is not the end yet…

