The Mandalorian & Grogu footage teases Rotta the Hutt, Baby Yoda using the Force, and classic Star Wars action, while a new photo shows a maskless Pedro Pascal

At this year's Star Wars Celebration, The Mandalorian & Grogu screened new footage behind closed doors for those in attendance.

GamesRadar+ is on the ground for the convention in Japan, and Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and even Grogu were also in attendance to show off the film, which was announced back in January 2024.

The footage opens with Mando blasting his way through some troopers on a ship. It's classic, season 1 style action. Then, we see Weaver's character telling Mando that "right now, you work for us." Grogu uses the Force to try and steal some food, which doesn't escape Weaver's notice.

We also see Grogu using the Force to destroy a droid, while he also goes swimming at one point.

Then, right at the end, we saw a brief tease of what appears to be Jeremy Allen White's Rotta the Hut, though he's all grown up now. The Hutt was cheering in a fighting ring, with Mando and Grogu seated in the audience (and Grogu was eating some snacks).

Plus, it appears Mando will be going without his helmet at least once in the movie, as a new look at the film shows Pascal without his mask. Check out some pictures below.

We just got a fresh look at The Mandalorian & Grogu at #SWCJ25, featuring Pedro Pascal as a maskless Mando, Sigourney Weaver, and director Jon Favreau! pic.twitter.com/hRbNwcDcVcApril 18, 2025

The movie is set to release in theaters on May 22, 2026. The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau is directing, with Lucasfilm's chief creative officer Dave Filoni and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy producing.

Beyond The Mandalorian & Grogu, other Star Wars movies in the works include Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie starring Ryan Gosling, which will arrive in 2027 (as confirmed at Celebration).

Next up for Star Wars is Andor season 2, which arrives in a triple episode premiere on Disney Plus this April 22 in the US and April 23 in the UK.

For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows – and see our roundup of what to expect from Star Wars Celebration 2025 through the link.