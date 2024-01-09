Star Wars has made a surprise announcement about the future – and it's good news for Mando and Grogu.

Everyone's favorite father-son duo is headed to the big screen in a brand new movie directed by Jon Favreau, with Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni on board to produce.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau said in a statement (via StarWars.com). "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

The film, titled The Mandalorian & Grogu, is slated to go into production this year. Per StarWars.com, it will "lead" the movie slate, which also includes James Mangold's movie about the origins of the Force, Filoni's movie tying together the Disney Plus shows, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey movie.

It's currently unclear if the movie will replace The Mandalorian season 4, though it seems likely at this point.

Excitingly, Ahsoka season 2 has also been confirmed – the first season ended on a huge cliff-hanger, with Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger returning to the main galaxy while Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren ended up stranded in Peridea.

As for the rest of the Star Wars slate, this year brings Skeleton Crew – an Amblin-esque show starring Jude Law – and The Acolyte, a "Sith-led" series set in the High Republic era.

You can keep up to date with the galaxy far, far away with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows, and our breakdown of the Star Wars timeline. This is the Way!