This Fallout: Wasteland Warfare bundle will save you over $200

The Fallout: Wasteland Warfare Humble Bundle has returned and the timing couldn’t be better. Everyone’s got Fallout fever at the moment, but your journey in the wasteland needn’t stop at watching the Prime show or replaying New Vegas. The folks at Modiphius have made sure of that.



Right now, for as little as $1 , you can experience this post-apocalyptic world at your table. Fallout: Wasteland Warfare is a skirmish wargame (think the likes of Warhammer: Kill Team), suited to Fallout fans with or without wargaming experience, thanks to its deliberate attempt to make the system as accessible as possible for newbies. There’s even an entire ‘Getting Acclimated’ PDF dedicated to clearing up things new players are liable to get stuck on.



That doesn’t mean you’ll have to sacrifice complexity though. At higher tiers of this Humble Bundle, there are plenty of expansions and campaigns to develop your gameplay. With the more story-rich expansion modules, you can meld wargame mechanics with all the beloved elements of the best tabletop RPGs . As well as this, the bundle includes a heap of STL files for 3D printing your own miniatures and terrain, helping to really bring your battlefield to life.

Fallout: Wasteland Warfare RPG and 3D Miniatures Bundle | $238 $18 at Humble

Save $220 - This super discounted mega bundle consists of 25 rulebooks, campaign books, and 3-D printing files – perfect for developing Wasteland Warfare battlefield. While it’s $18 for the full 25-item collection, you can pick up a 8-item bundle for as little as $1. This is definitely the best offer you can get for all these resources. UK price: From £0.82 at Humble Buy it if:

✅ You love the idea of a Fallout wargame with RPG elements

✅ You’d like to 3D print your own Fallout minis Don’t buy if:

❌ You prefer theatre of the mind in your games

Fallout: Wasteland Warfare RPG and 3D Miniatures Bundle content

(Image credit: Modiphius)

Pay at least $1 to get:

Rules of Play (PDF)

Getting Acclimated (PDF)

Terrain Expansion: Ruined Red Rocket (STL)

Battle Mode & Force Lists (PDF)

Print and Play: 2 Player Cards (PDF)

Print and Play: Dice and Ruler Info (PDF)

The Undiscovered Vault (PDF)

The Red Rocket Misunderstanding (PDF)

Pay at least $10 to get:

RPG Expansion Book (PDF)

Terrain Expansion: Sanctuary Hill House (STL)

Terrain Expansion: Preserved Red Rocket (STL)

The Unexpected Shepherd Campaign Part 1(PDF)

Machine Frequency Campaign (PDF)

RPG character sheet (PDF)

Pay at least $18 to get:

Caught in the Crossfire Campaign book (PDF)

Terrain Expansion: Vault Design Starter Pack (STL)

Terrain Expansion: Vault Walls Upgrade Pack (STL)

Terrain Expansion: Vault Atrium Pack (STL)

Terrain Expansion: Vault Tec Office Bundle (STL)

Terrain Expansion: Vault Flooring Pack (STL)

Terrain Expansion: Parked Vertibird (STL)

Terrain Expansion: Pre-war APC (STL)

Vault-Tec Vault Girl (STL)

RPG Campaign Handbook (PDF)

Wave 1 AI Card Deck: Survivors, Super Mutants, Brotherhood of Steel (PDF)

As is standard with Humble Bundles, you can put a little extra behind your purchase and donate to support Humble, the publisher, and their charity partner. In this case, your donation contributes to Trees, Water, and People, an organization with a mission to combat climate change and mitigate ecological harm. A good fit for this bundle, as once you’ve seen the state of Fallout’s environment, I imagine you’ll feel a bit of a treehugger streak coming on.

If this bundle has caught your eye, act fast. The Fallout: Wasteland Warfare Humble Bundle expires May 11. That means you have a little over two weeks to take advantage of this great deal, so be sure to head on over to Humble’s site before it’s too late.