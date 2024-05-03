After 6 years, the Magic: The Gathering manga with a title too weird to ever fit in this headline is finally getting an English release

There's an official Magic: The Gathering manga and it's finally being released outside of Japan. Publisher Viz Media announced on social media that the manga - Destroy All Humans. They Can't be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga - by writer Katsura Ise and artist Takuma Yakota will release in English for the first time this fall.

Magic: The Gathering and manga may seem like a natural pairing, especially considering there have been manga/anime-inspired settings, cards, and art in the history of the venerable card game. But Destroy All Humans takes things in a slightly different direction than what one might expect, eschewing the idea of adapting Magic's fantasy settings and characters in favor of a romance story in which the game itself brings together a pair of unlikely rivals-turned-companions.

(Image credit: Viz Media)

That doesn't mean the game and its trappings aren't right there on the page. As M:TG players should already recognize, even the title is a direct reference to a well-known Magic card, slightly adapting the text of the ultra-rare and powerful early Magic card Wrath of God, which reads "Destroy all creatures. They can't be regenerated."

It's also no coincidence that the title of the manga references one of Magic's early power cards, as the rise of the romance between the two main characters also coincides with the rise of the card game in its first years rising in popularity.

"Seems like in everything he does, geeky Tokigawa Middle School student Hajime Kano always comes in second place behind popular honor student Emi Sawatari," reads publisher Viz Media's official description of Destroy All Humans. They Can't be Regenerated. "But when Hajime takes a trip to a new game store he’s been hearing about, their rivalry takes an unexpected turn. Welcome to the early days of Magic: The Gathering, when a trading card game shaped a generation forever!"

The initial English release of Destroy All Humans will also include a special Magic card, though the card's name and rules haven't been revealed. Destroy All Humans. They Can't be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga releases in English in October.

