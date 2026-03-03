D&D is finally paying off a decade-long storyline with its new "Wizard War" books

D&D has pulled back the curtain like a stage magician to reveal two new wizard-themed books due to launch in 2026, featuring both player options and a full-blown adventure.

Shown off as part of GAMA: The Tabletop Game Association in Louisville, KY, Arcana Unleashed will provide high-magic character creation opportunities (not to mention a new magic item system). Meanwhile, Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall is being described as the "ultimate Red Wizards adventure," putting D&D's long-running bad guys at the forefront. There's been a lot of reference to a brewing conflict for the Red Wizards since the game's current edition began, so it's nice to see that finally come to a head. It may have taken years, but hey – I suppose the best tabletop RPGs are unweildy ships to turn.

Making magic (Image credit: Benjamin Abbott) These new D&D books won't be available to pre-order for a while, but you can start studying the mystic arts with another excellent, magically-inclined sourcebook... Tasha's Cauldron of Everything (currently $34.98 at Amazon rather than $50). As mentioned in my review, I'd say it's an essential purchase.

These two books are due to launch in September 2026, shortly after a host of spell cards, magic item decks, and monster decks arrive in August.

While many of the D&D 2026 roadmap reveals were expected (it was clear that we'd be revisiting my favorite D&D setting thanks to horror-based playtest materials, for example), these weren't. Yes, I expected a book on magic-based player options due to playtesting launched last year… but a full-blown adventure revolving around a "Wizard War" with a deep dive into the mysterious realm of Thay? That wasn't on my bingo card.

It does make sense, though. Trouble has been bubbling away under the surface of Thay since the adventures leading up to the current Fifth Edition Dungeons & Dragons, with a schism teased in the later Tyranny of Dragons storyline as well (basically, it's a realm ruled by undead lichs who rule with an iron fist… but the living Red Wizards are beginning to fight back). That coming to a head at last in Deadfall makes sense.