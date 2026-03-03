Everything revealed for D&D 2026 GAMA show, from Ravenloft return to wizarding war

D&D has finally laid out its plans for 2026, and it includes a return to Ravenloft alongside a long-brewing wizard civil war.

After a general – but understandable – freakout that D&D didn't have anything on the docket for this year, publisher Wizards of the Coast has finally cast "Identify" on its 2026 lineup. Unveiled at GAMA: The Tabletop Game Association, this roadmap includes three new books, community-led "seasons" of play, and plenty of accessories for one of the best tabletop RPGs. That ranges from horror-themed sourcebook Ravenloft: The Horrors Within (e.g. a welcome excuse to revisit one of the game's best villains, Strahd von Zarovich) to two "Arcana Unleashed" books. One of these details high-magic character options, while the other is being pitched as the "ultimate Red Wizards adventure" that plunges you into an all-new Wizard War.

Ravenloft returns with gothic new sourcebook and accessories

New horror subclasses, species, backgrounds

Pre-orders live from April 13, launches in June

Will cost $59.99

The dark lands of Ravenloft have long been some of D&D's most beloved, and Curse of Strahd (which thrusts us into the heart of that realm like a well-aimed stake) remains one of the most popular adventures for the game's current edition. That's why Wizards of the Coast is returning to the setting in summer 2026, which just so happens to be Curse of Strahd's 10th anniversary.

Editor's note (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) Curse of Strahd (which you can find pretty easily at Amazon, etc) remains one of my favorite D&D adventures bar none. Actually, I gave it a full four and a half stars in my Curse of Strahd Revamped review, so I'm more than happy to revisit Ravenloft.

Rather than an established story in its own right, Ravenloft: The Horrors Within is designed to act as a "complete package for DMs to build a horror-themed campaign." That means it focuses around Darklords and their Domains of Dread (including Strahd, of course), dozens of new foes who lurk in the mist, allies, and horror-themed character options.

Alongside the book, the physical, 60-card Tarokka Deck is landing in June as well, alongside a themed Dungeon Master Screen and separate Map Pack with double-sided poster maps and tokens.

Arcana Unleashed brings us spells and wizard warfare

High-magic character options in $59.99 sourcebook

Red Wizard-themed adventure detailing a "Wizard War" for $29.99

Both release in August 2026

August brings us a duo of magic-based books for your wizarding types. There's an Arcana Unleashed sourcebook with "high-magic character creation options" and new magic items that apparently grow in power alongside players. Next up is Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall, an adventure that provides a "Wizard War," evil Red Wizards aplenty, and a deep dive into their culture in Thay.

Spell Decks, Magic Item Decks, and Monster Decks are launching alongside these as well, providing easier access to that info mid-session.

With all the magic subclass playtesting that's been going on at D&D recently, a book revolving around them isn't a surprise – but the Red Wizard adventure is. A conflict in their homeland has been brewing for some time within D&D's current edition, so it's nice to finally see that come to fruition.

Seasons of play aim to foster a better sense of community

Organized play themed around book releases

These run for several months each

Seasons of Horror, Magic, and Champions announced so far

In a throwback to old Fifth Edition D&D, "Seasons" of play are being introduced in 2026. These provide a range of connected products and organized play initiatives based on them.