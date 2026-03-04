After two years sticking its head in the sand, D&D finally embraces the name "5.5e" for its 2024 rules

After a couple years spent insisting that D&D 2024 wasn't 5.5e, D&D Beyond – the game's online home – has come out to say that… yeah, it's totally 5.5e.

In an FAQ discussing the matter, D&D Beyond has announced that it'll be referring to content from 2024 onward as "5.5e," because this lines up with what the community is already doing. More specifically, it's become clear that "matched how the community already talks about the game and made things easier to understand." While the FAQ is quick to point out that this isn't a branding change for one of the best tabletop RPGs as a whole, it does feel a bit like the game is throwing in the towel.

Hey, what's the difference anyway? (Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott) If you're left scratching your head at all this talk of "5e" and "5.5e," it refers to the latest edition's rules. The 2014 rules are the game's Fifth Edition, hence the abbreviation "5e." These were then updated, but not completely changed, in 2024 with a whole new raft of core rulebooks (which are now the main ones sold at the likes of Amazon). This wasn't a new edition and served more as a stepping stone, hence the nickname "5.5e."

Honestly, it's about time. Fifth Edition D&D began in 2014, and with the 2024 update that modified a host of rules across the game but didn't completely overhaul it, fans immediately dubbed the change 5.5e. However, publisher Wizards of the Coast was adamant that wasn't the case. This was still good ol' 5e and most certainly wasn't a new edition, it insisted. No, siree.

I appreciate why Wizards took that stance, presumably due to a fear of confusing or alienating newcomers, but for me, it always felt as though it was pushing against the tide or demanding time went backwards. Especially because it just makes sense – D&D 2024 always felt like a halfway house to a new edition, so 5.5e fits. Battling that always felt like a lost cause.

Will this mean we'll eventually get Wizards itself referring to D&D 2024 as 5.5e? Presumably not for the foreseeable future, but hey – stranger things have happened, as evidenced by many of the D&D reveals at GAMA 2026.

