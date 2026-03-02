Fed up of D&D? Its biggest rival is cheaper than ever, so now is the time to try it
Deals
By Benjamin Abbott published
You can save hundreds on Pathfinder right now
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Get the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
An account already exists for this email address, please log in.
Subscribe to our newsletter
If you've had enough of D&D or simply want to try something new, I want to wave this Pathfinder deal under your nose that almost made me do a spit-take.
Described as an "Introduction to Pathfinder 2nd Edition," this bundle provides 26 PDF products for