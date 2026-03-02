Fed up of D&D? Its biggest rival is cheaper than ever, so now is the time to try it

Deals
By published

You can save hundreds on Pathfinder right now

Pathfinder monsters and heroes divided by white lines
(Image credit: Paizo)

If you've had enough of D&D or simply want to try something new, I want to wave this Pathfinder deal under your nose that almost made me do a spit-take.

Described as an "Introduction to Pathfinder 2nd Edition," this bundle provides 26 PDF products for