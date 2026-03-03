Move over Baldur's Gate, Ravenloft: The Horrors Within is bringing back my favorite D&D setting

Prepare your finest stakes and break out the garlic, because D&D is going through another gothic phase in 2026 with Ravenloft: The Horrors Within.

Announced during GAMA: The Tabletop Game Association in Louisville, KY, this new sourcebook returns to the realm of popular D&D baddie Strahd von Zarovich (who's basically Dracula with added narcissism and a penchant for drama) alongside other Domains of Dread. These rub shoulders with horror-inspired subclasses, species, and backgrounds that haven't been seen in one of the best tabletop RPGs before.

Here-and-now horror (Image credit: Benjamin Abbott) It'll be a while before Ravenloft: The Horrors Within arrives thanks to the summer release date, but in the meantime, you can catch up with gothic D&D via Curse of Strahd (which is easy to find at a discount at Amazon) or Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft (currently $43.98 at Amazon instead of $50). The latter serves as a Cliff Notes overview of the setting, so is a good place to start.

Ravenloft: The Horrors Within is due to launch on June 16, 2026, and will be the first of many D&D products launching throughout this year.

Rather than focusing on a specific storyline, this book is designed to act as a "complete package for DMs to build a horror-themed campaign." That includes all-new foes, more emphasis on the Darklords found within Ravenloft, Dark Gift feats to tempt your players with, and an exploration of horror subclasses that range from cosmic to the occult.

Does this sound like Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft? I mean, yes. It does seem like a more in-depth version of that 2021 book. However, it looks as though The Horrors Within is a deeper dive. And hey, I'm OK with it if that's the case. Van Richten's was a whistle-stop tour, so being able to flesh out those worlds like Frankenstein working on his next creation is A-OK with me. I've run Curse of Strahd a few times and it remains my favorite D&D adventure (which is why I gave it four and a half stars in my Curse of Strahd Revamped review), so being able to add more texture to that setting has me sold. Considering how popular Curse of Strahd still is, I doubt I'll be alone on that front.