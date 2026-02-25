"We're still dedicated to supporting these legendary RPGs": Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 set for a new update "nearly 15 years after the Enhanced Editions" launched, earning an approving nod from BG3 developer Larian itself
"Based!"
While Baldur's Gate 3 has been in the limelight now since its 2023 release, its predecessors have held the hearts of many hardened RPG stans for literal decades now – and a new update is coming to reignite the community's love for the OG games.
The first two Baldur's Gate games have been enjoyed by many a fan globally – especially so thanks to their Beamdog-published Enhanced Editions from 2012 and 2013.
A whopping 14 years have passed since those revamped versions launched on consoles, PC, and mobile platforms, but they appear due for a little freshening up. Beamdog announces a new update for both (as well as its other Dungeons & Dragons gems) in a recent post.
We’re announcing the new Infinity Engine 2.7 beta! Yes, you heard that right, nearly 15 years after the Enhanced Editions—and over 25 years since the originals—we’re still dedicated to supporting these legendary RPGs.A fresh beta patch for BG:EE, SoD, BGII:EE, and IWD:EE is now… pic.twitter.com/ucivsfmwDJFebruary 24, 2026
"We're announcing the new Infinity Engine 2.7 beta," the studio exclaims. "Yes, you heard that right, nearly 15 years after the Enhanced Editions – and over 25 years since the originals – we're still dedicated to supporting these legendary RPGs." You love to hear it.
What's more, the exciting 2.7 patch is already live on Steam as Beamdog beta tests it, and is set to roll out fully for mobile users later on.
It's not a massive update by any means, focusing "on long‑term stability, modern platform support, and a few quality‑of‑life improvements" like improved cloud saving, but it's a big deal to RPG lovers as it shows Beamdog's ongoing commitment to the D&D classics.
The news has even reached Larian Studios, the team behind successor Baldur's Gate 3, with publishing director Michael 'Cromwelp' Douse commenting on the patch.
Based! It is awesome to see people who care about Baldur's Gate doing cool things for its huge and diverse community. https://t.co/3VuBZfK3jRFebruary 24, 2026
"Based! It is awesome to see people who care about Baldur's Gate doing cool things for its huge and diverse community," Douse writes in his response to Beamdog.
Replies from fans are, unsurprisingly, just as positive, with one person saying they've "been enjoying these games since [their] original release." Other hopeful players ask the publisher if the update might make its way to consoles, too.
Beamdog hasn't confirmed whether or not it will, but it does reassure folks who are worried about 2.7 breaking their mods (a tale as old as time, apparently, and one that's always relevant when Baldur's Gate 3 gets updates as well). Now – time to boot up my PC.
Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer.
