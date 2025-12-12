D&D unveils new open-world adventure game Warlock, but it's definitely not a turn-based RPG like Baldur's Gate 3

D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast has announced a new action adventure game set within its tabletop universe.

Warlock, unveiled in a teaser trailer during The Game Awards, puts you in control of the titular D&D class. The trailer doesn't offer much information, but gives a sense of some magical combat, and a hint at the relationship between main character Kaatri and their patron - the powerful entity that strikes a bargain with a Warlock to grant them their supernatural abilities.

Developer Invoke, which has previously worked on D&D with 2021's Dark Alliance, says it's aiming to create an immersive, open-world, single-player experience, and that this isn't exactly an answer to Baldur's Gate. While Warlock will firmly be set in the world of D&D, the team isn't trying to simulate the tabletop experience - that means no dice rolls, and spells that are more likely to borrow from the pen-and-paper ruleset than copy them directly.

Those spells will be key to multiple aspects of the game. Combat, exploration, and puzzle-solving will all rely on your ability to use your magical abilities, adapting and combining them to find your own solution. Invoke is keen to play up an immersive sim-style experience, and I'm reminded a little of the Magicka series, even if Warlock's production values sound a little bigger than that.

A far more traditional open-world adventure game than Baldur's Gate 3's take on D&D, Warlock will set you on a specific story, rather than letting you pick your own unique path. You'll be assigned a patron, for example, rather than getting to pick from the handful of different archetypes available in D&D itself. The team explains that it's "inspired" by the RPG's ruleset, but it's not trying to replicate those ideas. Instead, it's hoping to build on what D&D has done in the past, adding its own flavor to that experience.

For now, we've not seen much of how Warlock works, but we'll get a closer look in Summer 2026, ahead of a launch planned for 2027. If you can't wait that long, or if you're looking for a more traditional D&D experience, The Game Awards didn't feature just one D&D game, with Solasta 2's much more accurate interpretation of the rules also showing its face.

