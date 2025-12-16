Divinity is "a turn-based RPG" confirms Baldur's Gate 3 studio founder, and even though it's not D&D rules it's Larian "brought to the next level"

Larian Studios founder and CEO Swen Vincke has confirmed that the upcoming entry in the Divinity series, simply named Divinity , will be "a turn-based RPG," finally putting a solid answer to the online speculation .

The series features both action and turn-based RPGs as part of its oeuvre, and with no gameplay shown during its three-minute trailer at The Game Awards 2025, there was no inclination on where the next game would fall. It seemed like an equal number of prospective players were excited by the prospect of experiencing Larian's bread and butter as they were to see the studio iterate on an alternate genre.

Divinity World Premiere Trailer from The Game Awards 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Larian Studios excels at making turn-based RPGs, most recently the exceedingly excellent Baldur's Gate 3, and while it dabbled in the action-RPG arena, it felt likely that Larian would stick to a winning formula. In an interview with Bloomberg , Vincke confirmed that Divinity will feature turn-based combat, saying that the game will be Larian "brought to the next level."

When describing the next entry in the series, which hasn't seen a release since 2017 Vincke says, "This is going to be us unleashed, I think. It’s a turn-based RPG featuring everything you’ve seen from us in the past, but it’s brought to the next level."

Seeing as how Baldur's Gate 3 absolutely cleaned up during 2023 and is one of the most successful games of the decade, we think this is probably a fantastic call.

