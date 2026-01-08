41 hours into Divinity Original Sin 2, I wish I'd broken a golden RPG rule by doing something frowned upon in Baldur's Gate 3

Features
By published

Now Playing | Guess I'll see Lohse, Ifan, and Beast next time

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

If you're playing Divinity: Original Sin 2 for the first time in 2026, you and I are likely on a similar path. I'll bet that, like me, you opted to make an original character. A spell-slinging battlemage, perhaps, or a deadeye ranger with poison-tipped arrows close at hand. You probably did what I did and Googled how to build your DOS2 hero, and if you're playing it off the back of Baldur's Gate 3, I imagine we both wore the same bemused expression upon learning how differently the RPG mechanics operate between the two.

You might also have reached a certain point where you realized that doing so was a very poor decision. One neither of us might have made if we'd known that so much of the game's story was lost the moment we clicked Start Game.

World of warning