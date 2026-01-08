41 hours into Divinity Original Sin 2, I wish I'd broken a golden RPG rule by doing something frowned upon in Baldur's Gate 3

If you're playing Divinity: Original Sin 2 for the first time in 2026, you and I are likely on a similar path. I'll bet that, like me, you opted to make an original character. A spell-slinging battlemage, perhaps, or a deadeye ranger with poison-tipped arrows close at hand. You probably did what I did and Googled how to build your DOS2 hero, and if you're playing it off the back of Baldur's Gate 3, I imagine we both wore the same bemused expression upon learning how differently the RPG mechanics operate between the two.

You might also have reached a certain point where you realized that doing so was a very poor decision. One neither of us might have made if we'd known that so much of the game's story was lost the moment we clicked Start Game.

Warning: Spoilers for the end of Act 1 of Divinity Original Sin 2

World of warning