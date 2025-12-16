"Baldur's Gate 3 and Original Sin 2 are the blueprint for Divinity": Larian CEO Swen Vincke on why its next RPG is the "natural evolution" of the studio's 20-year journey

This interview was conducted before Swen Vincke's comments about the use of generative AI in Divinity were made public. In his full comments, Vincke insists he is not "pushing hard" to use AI, and is yet to see significant workflow improvements related to the technology.

No matter how you divide the series up, it's been a long time since the last Divinity game. Original Sin 2 came out in 2017, RTS spin-off Dragon Commander is 12 years old, and you have to go back more than a decade and a half to reach the last numbered Divinity title. The series' history stretches back almost another decade beyond that, and its DNA can be traced to 1992's Ultima 7. It's a meandering lineage, and according to Larian boss Swen Vincke, that's something the studio hopes to change with Divinity.