Larian's next RPG is a new Divinity, and it's "even larger than Baldur's Gate 3"

Baldur's Gate 3 studio and RPG royalty Larian has officially announced and revealed its next game: a new Divinity title.

Larian debuted its new RPG at The Game Awards 2025 with one of the more gruesome, unsettling trailers I've seen in recent memory. It starts by showing an emaciated, brutally tortured prisoner suspended by the wrists, before transitioning to a scene that initially looks a lot cheerier: some sort of celebration where people are eating, drinking, dancing... burning their prisoner alive.

Thankfully, it seems like the people with the fire did the right thing - as the burning guy's skin gives way to the flames, he drips acidic blood that spawns roots in the ground that turn into horrific, hissing flowers. Then, his back erupts like a volcano of blood that shoots into the sky. Definitely doesn't seem like a chill dude.

Divinity World Premiere Trailer from The Game Awards 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Anyway, no platforms or release date plans have been revealed, but the good news is that there's definitely a new Divinity happening, and it's been described by host Geoff Keighley as "even larger than Baldur's Gate 3" and Larian's "biggest game ever." Also, it's actually just called Divinity this time, it seems. It'll "promise more breadth and depth than ever before," Keighley added.

Of course, we now know Larian publishing chief Michael Douse was playing coy when he shot down rumors of "a new Divinity Original Sin 3 game" being revealed at The Game Awards. In hindsight, that was pretty clear confirmation that the mysterious Game Awards statue was teasing a new Divinity game.

