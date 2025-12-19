Even Divinity devs got carried away by your Game Awards sculpture theories: "I saw people speculate that it was Bloodborne 2. And I was like "Oh I hope it is!'"

Of course, a glowing skeletal statue in the desert is going to spark theories – the mysterious Game Awards teaser was imposing enough to spark a religion. Fans were ultimately glad to learn the hellish sculpture revealed a new Divinity game and not the beginning of the apocalypse, but even Divinity developers at Larian got a little carried away by the possibilities.

"I had a moment where I saw people speculate that it was Bloodborne 2," Adam Smith, Divinity's writing director, says to Polygon. "And I was like 'Oh I hope it is!' And then I was like 'No, it's definitely not!'"

Personally, I'm willing to sacrifice at least one of my pinky toes for Bloodborne 2, so I find Smith's guilelessness here understandable. Divinity is an introspective "game about power and how to use it," as Larian head Swen Vincke recently told GamesRadar+, and I'm excited to experience its "really integrated, consistent, more grounded" world – but Bloodborne 2 is a complete fantasy. Annoyingly, it's also a dream in the sense that it's unattainable. Trust me, I'm mad at Sony, too.

But Vincke doesn't seem too concerned that Larian's Divinity sculpture might have dusted up too many expectations. He tells Polygon, "I think the biggest thing is that we don't want to disappoint fans," and the success of Baldur's Gate 3 has made it so Larian now exists in the realm of dreams, with hypothetical things like Bloodborne 2 and Baldur's Gate 4 as competition. To that end, Vincke says "we want to make people smile," and "frighten them and make them cry and make them fall in love." Divinity will apparently do that.

Amid Divinity's controversy, The Last of Us co-creator doubles down that "we don't need AI" and promises to avoid it while making his newest game.