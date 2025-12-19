Even Divinity devs got carried away by your Game Awards sculpture theories: "I saw people speculate that it was Bloodborne 2. And I was like "Oh I hope it is!'"

Of course, a glowing skeletal statue in the desert is going to spark theories – the mysterious Game Awards teaser was imposing enough to spark a religion. Fans were ultimately glad to learn the hellish sculpture revealed a new Divinity game and not the beginning of the apocalypse, but even Divinity developers at Larian got a little carried away by the possibilities.

"I had a moment where I saw people speculate that it was Bloodborne 2," Adam Smith, Divinity's writing director, says to Polygon. "And I was like 'Oh I hope it is!' And then I was like 'No, it's definitely not!'"