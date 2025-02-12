There was no Bloodborne at the State of Play, obviously

At this point, these words don't need saying, but I think some people out there need to hear them again: Bloodborne was not mentioned at State of Play.

"Days Gone remastered?" says one Reddit thread posted after today's broadcast. "Where's Bloodborne????"

"Sony didn't even greenlight a sequel for Days Gone because it flopped by their standards, and yet they remastered that shit before Bloodborne," says another disgruntled fan.

Hours before, players were more chipper, less accusatory. They were skipping on the sidewalk whistling songs by Yuka Kitamura and eating ice cream cones, probably. They were letting woodpeckers drill into their foreheads like in a cartoon, advertising that they were heading into State of Play "with nothing but delusions," as one post on Twitter says.

The most dangerous part of delusions, I say as someone who once believed her La-Z-Boy was haunted, is what happens when they shatter: disappointment. You think I didn't want a ghost to hang out with me on the couch? You think I don't wish FromSoftware's sanguinary 2015 masterpiece got a little more love?



But I have to be realistic. The game wasn't mentioned at tonight's State of Play, nor was it mentioned at any of the State of Play events in 2024. Actually, Bloodborne – which celebrates its 10-year anniversary in just over a month, I say with tears in my eyes – hasn't been PlayStation's focus in years.

So why are we still torturing ourselves over a 60fps remaster that even former Sony execs say may never happen? What are we doing here, people?

I think it's time we all start practicing radical acceptance. In this case, that means that I say things and you accept them.

state of play 2025 leak!!! 😍 pic.twitter.com/l6kMdc4ZrOFebruary 11, 2025

First: PlayStation illustrating "persistence" with a clip of Bloodborne gameplay in its 30th anniversary trailer does not guarantee that the publisher plans to reward our hard work. It simply points to the fact that PlayStation executives have muted many of our social media accounts.

Second: PlayStation issuing DMCA takedowns to both the Bloodborne Kart dev and 60fps Bloodborne mod creator doesn't suggest the company plans to make its own PS5 remaster with free Mario Kart-style DLC lumped in as a birthday gift. It indicates that video game companies can be really stingy with IP.

Third: I know that Bloodborne's 10th anniversary in March might make you think PlayStation is planning something huge to celebrate, but I don't want you to dwell on it. Don't get all worked up like you always do, be in the moment. Eat an apple. Open the window instead of getting so angry when reality doesn't turn out how you've dreamed it. Or, better yet, play Bloodborne and rejoice in the miracle of 30fps.

